白宮：拜登將提名鮑威爾連任美聯儲局主席　布雷納德為副主席

撰文：成依華
出版：更新：

美國白宮11月22日宣布，總統拜登（Joe Biden）將提名鮑威爾（Jerome Powell）連任美聯儲局主席，並提名美聯儲局理事布雷納德（Lael Brainard）為副主席。

拜登之後也在Twitter公布消息，他表示美國需要聯儲局有穩定、獨立與有效的領導，所以他將提名鮑威爾連任，提名布雷納德擔任副主席。

據路透社報道，拜登在給記者的電郵中稱「雖然還有更多工作要做，但在過去10個月裏，我們在讓美國人重返工作崗位和讓我們經濟再次運轉方面，取得顯著進展」，他又稱「這種成功是證明了我所追求的經濟議程，以及美聯儲採取的果斷行動」。

現年68歲的鮑威爾，當前任期將於2022年2月屆滿，拜登早前已表示，他會很快做出決定。但也有數名民主黨議員公開表態反對鮑威爾連任，包括參議員沃倫（Elizabeth Warren）。

美國
拜登
白宮
鮑威爾