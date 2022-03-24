美國首名女國務卿奧爾布賴特逝世　終年84歲

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

美國首名女性國務卿奧爾布賴特（Madeleine Albright）3月23日去世，享年84歲。

今日美國網絡公司（USA TODAY）報道，奧爾布賴特的家人在Twitter發布聲明證實她死於癌症。

美國前國務卿奧爾布賴特（左）2000年訪問非洲國家博茨瓦納。（AP）
【美國大選】前國務卿奧爾布賴特撐希拉里：女人不幫女人會下地獄美國前國務卿鮑威爾舉殯　拜登奧巴馬等出席葬禮中國駐美大使秦剛與美前國務卿基辛格會面美國前國務卿舒爾茨逝世　終年100歲

奧爾布賴特1993年至1997年擔任美國駐聯合國大使，1997年至2001年擔任國務卿，推動北約東擴至前蘇聯，並協助領導1999年北約轟炸行動，阻止科索沃（Kosovo）種族清洗。當時華府由前總統克林頓（Bill Clinton）領導。

美國總統拜登在Twitter推文悼念奧爾布賴特，形容她是一股善良、優雅、禮貌和自由的力量。

美國