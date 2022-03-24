美國首名女國務卿奧爾布賴特逝世　終年84歲

美國首名女性國務卿奧爾布賴特（Madeleine Albright）3月23日去世，享年84歲。
今日美國網絡公司（USA TODAY）報道，奧爾布賴特的家人在Twitter發布聲明證實她死於癌症。
奧爾布賴特1993年至1997年擔任美國駐聯合國大使，1997年至2001年擔任國務卿，推動北約東擴至前蘇聯，並協助領導1999年北約轟炸行動，阻止科索沃（Kosovo）種族清洗。當時華府由前總統克林頓（Bill Clinton）領導。
Madeleine Albright was a force for goodness, grace, and decency — and for freedom. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history. Jill and I will miss her dearly and send our love and prayers to her family.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2022
美國總統拜登在Twitter推文悼念奧爾布賴特，形容她是一股善良、優雅、禮貌和自由的力量。