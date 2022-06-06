約翰遜面對不信任投票：內閣成員多數力挺　明晨4時結果出爐

英國保守黨國會議員在當地時間6月6日晚將對首相典黨魁約翰遜（Boris Johnson）發動不信任投票，根據英國廣播公司（BBC）政治研究小組所講，約翰遜內閣22名成員中，至少18人已公開表示支持他。

英國2021年11月爆出「派對門」醜聞，政府官員被揭2020和2021年新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情持續期間違反防疫規定進行聚會及開派對。約翰遜也因曾經參與其中而被警方被開罰單。不論英國政界及民間，都有要求他下台的聲音。

「1922委員會」主席布雷迪（Graham Brady）6月6日向保守黨議員發出通知稱，要求向約翰遜發動不信任投票的黨內議員人數已達15%的門檻（54名保守黨議員）。「1922委員會」是由英國保守黨後排議員組成的國會下議院黨團。

約翰遜會在香港時間今晚11時，與後排議員進行私人對話。投票會在當地時間6日下午6時至晚上8時（香港時間7日凌晨1時至3時）進行，英國廣播公司（ BBC）稱，結果會在香港時間凌晨4時出爐。

以國會359名保守黨議員計算，達成過半、即有180張不信任票，約翰遜將被踢出局。

英國城鎮升級與房屋社區大臣高文浩（Michael Gove）在Twitter發文表示：「首相在英國脫歐和疫情方面，正確地做出重大決定。現在我們必須聚焦捍衛烏克蘭、推動升級以及促進成長。」

英國衞生大臣賈偉德（Sajid Javid）在Twitter推文的說法類似首相府的聲明，稱應利用今晚的投票對猜測劃清界線，然後邁步向前。他稱約翰遜有很多人支持他，他也支持他。賈偉德稱保守黨必須團結起來，專注於國家所面臨的巨大挑戰。

英國財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak）在Twitter推文寫道：「從疫苗接種計劃到我們對俄羅斯侵略（烏克蘭）的回應，首相展現出我國所需的強大領導力。」

他還說，在英國聚焦於推動經濟增長、應對生活成本增加，以及清理因疫情而積壓的待辦事項之際，他現在和未來都會繼續支持約翰遜。

英國外相卓慧思（Liz Truss）稱她100%支持約翰遜，並鼓勵保守黨議員支持他。她稱約翰遜實現了讓英國從新冠肺炎疫情中復蘇，以及在面對俄羅斯對烏侵略時，他亦有採取行動支持烏克蘭。」她說：「他已為所犯的錯道歉。我們現在必須專注於經濟增長。」

惟也有議員收回對約翰遜的支持。有「反腐鬥士」之稱的保守黨議員彭羅斯（John Penrose）6日宣布辭職。他在Twitter上發文說：「在他（約翰遜）上週就《部長守則》做出回應後，很明顯地他已違反它，我很抱歉得辭去作為首相的反腐先鋒的職務，」他稱，「這對我來說是（須為此）辭職的事，對首相來說也應如此。」

曾長期支持約翰遜的保守黨議員諾曼（Jesse Norman）6日稱，他不能再支持首相，稱他「主持了一種隨意違法的文化」。他還抨擊政府尋求將求庇者送往盧旺達的決定。

前外相侯俊偉（Jeremy Hunt）稱他不會支持約翰遜，「相信國家在保守黨領導下變得更強大、公平、繁榮的所有人都應該反思，不改變的後果就是把國家交給不是有相同價值觀的人，今天的決定事關改變或失敗，我將為改變投票」。

