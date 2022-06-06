約翰遜面臨不信任投票：估計應可避過危機 結果今晨4時出爐
英國保守黨國會議員在當地時間6月6日晚將對首相典黨魁約翰遜（Boris Johnson）發動不信任投票，根據英國廣播公司（BBC）政治研究小組所講，約翰遜內閣22名成員中，至少18人已公開表示支持他。
英國2021年11月爆出「派對門」醜聞，政府官員被揭2020和2021年新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情持續期間違反防疫規定進行聚會及開派對。約翰遜也因曾經參與其中而被警方被開罰單。不論英國政界及民間，都有要求他下台的聲音。
「1922委員會」主席布雷迪（Graham Brady）6月6日向保守黨議員發出通知稱，要求向約翰遜發動不信任投票的黨內議員人數已達15%的門檻（54名保守黨議員）。「1922委員會」是由英國保守黨後排議員組成的國會下議院黨團。
約翰遜會在香港時間今晚11時，與後排議員進行私人對話。投票會在當地時間6日下午6時至晚上8時（香港時間7日凌晨1時至3時）進行，英國廣播公司（ BBC）稱，結果會在香港時間凌晨4時出爐。
以國會359名保守黨議員計算，達成過半、即有180張不信任票，約翰遜將被踢出局。
英國文化大臣杜慧詩（Nadine Dorries）6日被問及可能有100至150名議員投下不信任票時稱，2019年有1,400萬人對約翰遜投票，她反問稱，這是少數議員有權推翻的嗎。她稱對於約翰遜過關「絕對有信心、100%的信心」，但拒絕預測信任票及不信任票數的差距。
英國城鎮升級與房屋社區大臣高文浩（Michael Gove）在Twitter發文表示：「首相在英國脫歐和疫情方面，正確地做出重大決定。現在我們必須聚焦捍衛烏克蘭、推動升級以及促進成長。」
I’ll be voting for Boris this evening. The PM got the big decisions right on Brexit and Covid. We need to focus now on defending Ukraine, driving levelling-up and generating growth. We need to move past this moment and unite behind Boris to meet these challenges— Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 6, 2022
英國衞生大臣賈偉德（Sajid Javid）在Twitter推文的說法類似首相府的聲明，稱應利用今晚的投票對猜測劃清界線，然後邁步向前。他稱約翰遜有很多人支持他，他也支持他。賈偉德稱保守黨必須團結起來，專注於國家所面臨的巨大挑戰。
We are a proud democratic party so let’s use tonight’s vote to draw a line under the speculation and move on.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 6, 2022
The PM has got the big calls right and has my backing. We must unite and focus on the huge challenges we face as a country.
英國財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak）在Twitter推文寫道：「從疫苗接種計劃到我們對俄羅斯侵略（烏克蘭）的回應，首相展現出我國所需的強大領導力。」
他還說，在英國聚焦於推動經濟增長、應對生活成本增加，以及清理因疫情而積壓的待辦事項之際，他現在和未來都會繼續支持約翰遜。
From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 6, 2022
I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the Covid backlogs.
英國外相卓慧思（Liz Truss）稱她100%支持約翰遜，並鼓勵保守黨議員支持他。她稱約翰遜實現了讓英國從新冠肺炎疫情中復蘇，以及在面對俄羅斯對烏侵略時，他亦有採取行動支持烏克蘭。」她說：「他已為所犯的錯道歉。我們現在必須專注於經濟增長。」
The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 6, 2022
He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made.
We must now focus on economic growth.
惟也有議員收回對約翰遜的支持。有「反腐鬥士」之稱的保守黨議員彭羅斯（John Penrose）6日宣布辭職。他在Twitter上發文說：「在他（約翰遜）上週就《部長守則》做出回應後，很明顯地他已違反它，我很抱歉得辭去作為首相的反腐先鋒的職務，」他稱，「這對我來說是（須為此）辭職的事，對首相來說也應如此。」
I’m sorry to have to resign as the PM’s Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it’s pretty clear he has broken it. That’s a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too. Here’s my letter to him explaining why. pic.twitter.com/0Wi6QWsMbI— John Penrose (@JohnPenroseNews) June 6, 2022
曾長期支持約翰遜的保守黨議員諾曼（Jesse Norman）6日稱，他不能再支持首相，稱他「主持了一種隨意違法的文化」。他還抨擊政府尋求將求庇者送往盧旺達的決定。
I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below. pic.twitter.com/0Mjs4hjeSF— Jesse Norman (@Jesse_Norman) June 6, 2022
前外相侯俊偉（Jeremy Hunt）稱他不會支持約翰遜，「相信國家在保守黨領導下變得更強大、公平、繁榮的所有人都應該反思，不改變的後果就是把國家交給不是有相同價值觀的人，今天的決定事關改變或失敗，我將為改變投票」。
Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 6, 2022