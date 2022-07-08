安倍晉三逝世｜躍登Twitter「熱搜」 有網民指他死不足惜
日本前首相安倍晉三7月8日在奈良市演講時遭人槍擊，雖送院搶救，最終傷重不治。事件震撼國際社會，日本網民固然紛紛哀悼發生後，事件也成為Twitter熱門關鍵字，不少外國網民都發文表達看法。
I have never seen a more criminally inept "security" detail... And that's saying something, considering where I have been deployed/attached.#AbeShinzo #AbeShot #Abe #Japan #ShinzoAbe #ShinzoAbeShot #assassination pic.twitter.com/sGOTWTwYp3— sorrowandpain (@sorrowandpain) July 8, 2022
有印度網民冀安倍安息，稱他是印度之友，以及所有印度人都與日本人共渡這艱難的時刻：
Rest in peace. Friend of India. #SinzoAbe All Indian are with people of Japan in this tough time.— Shivam Pandey (@ShivamPandeyVns) July 8, 2022
Shocking#BreakingNews Former Japanese PM Abe has been confirmed dead.#ShinzoAbeShot #ShinzoAbe #Shinzo #Japan #Japanese #Accident #Nara #NaraCity pic.twitter.com/1qNQEO60Og
有網民稱難忘安倍2016年在里約奧運化身為馬里奧（又運作瑪利歐）宣傳東京奧運的時刻：
We may not be familiar with politics. But we will never forget how you invited all of us to your beautiful country. Goodbye PM Abe. Rest in peace.#AbeShinzo #安倍晋三 #Japan pic.twitter.com/kWrQ7iF4Rn— Belugarules (@belugarules) July 8, 2022
有網民稱安倍參拜供奉日本甲級戰犯的靖國神社，否認日本在侵華戰爭中發動大屠殺。中國人不能原諒他：
Visiting the Yasukuni Shrine and denying that Japan launched a massacre in the war of aggression against China Chinese people cannot forgive pic.twitter.com/sSCub0ppEl— Strivers (@chenhaigang32) July 8, 2022
有網民稱：「安倍晉三是一個右翼民族主義者，是日本帝國時期無數罪行的辯護者，這包括二戰期間日本帝國對朝鮮人、菲律賓人、中國人和其他國家女性的性奴役（比如『慰安婦』）。請停止為他傷心。」這個推文發布安倍尚有搶救期間。
Anywhere from 50,000 to 200,000 “comfort women,” or sexually enslaved women, were taken by the Japanese Imperial Army from Korea, China, Philippines, Indonesia and raped—including my maternal grandmother.— Jollene 🍞🌹 (@jollenelevid) July 8, 2022
I will never mourn an imperialist who could have given them reparations. https://t.co/dLdCkALxp9
↓更多日本前首相安倍晉三遇刺的現場圖片，請點擊放大觀看：
延伸閱讀：
安倍晉三逝世｜曾稱台灣有事就是日本有事 提出與美核共享惹反彈
安倍晉三逝世｜疑兇傳用土製霰彈槍施襲 日本槍管嚴厲仍難阻悲劇
安倍晉三逝世｜網上預告「今日有大事發生」 大學教授「被中槍」
安倍晉三逝世｜槍手從背後悄悄靠近畫面曝光 左右張望還一起拍手