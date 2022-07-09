NFT主題餐廳Bored & Hungry衝出國際 首間海外分店座落韓國
美國《Bored Ape Yacht Club》（無聊猿遊艇俱樂部）首間非同質化代幣（Non-Fungible Token，NFT）漢堡店Bored & Hungry（暫譯：無聊兼肚餓）在美國加州開店後，7月8日宣布，他們要在韓國開分店。
首個NFT餐廳集團食物戰士宇宙（Food Fighters Universe，FFU）已與韓國 Hungry Dao正式簽署協議，在首爾江南區開設其首間「無聊兼肚餓」國際分店。
「無聊兼肚餓」在Twitter推文稱：「宣布我們首個國際地點，無聊兼肚餓韓國（Bored & Hungry Korea），即將在2022年秋季（開幕）」。它還呼籲網民關注Bored & Hungry Korea的帳戶，後者同日發布宣傳影片。
📍DESTINATION: KOREA 🇰🇷— Food Fighters Universe | MINTING NOW (@FoodFightersU) July 7, 2022
Food Fighters Universe is going global! Bored & Hungry South Korea opening FALL 2022 🍔🍟
follow us for the latest news @FoodFightersU @BorednHungry @BoredNHungryKR
& JOIN THE FOOD FIGHT 👉 https://t.co/I2zZw1srtE pic.twitter.com/h0OHUEw722
由美國加州南部奧蘭治縣（Orange County）美食企業家Andy Nguyen構思的首間無聊猿遊艇俱樂部NFT餐廳「無聊兼肚餓」4月9日在美國加州長灘（Long Beach）開幕。
FIRST RESTAURANT TO ACCEPT ETH & $APE!!!!!! WE DID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/8DshJ2uI4v— Bored & Hungry (@BorednHungry) April 9, 2022
這是全球首間接受以太幣（ETH）APE幣（ApeCoin）的餐廳。APE幣是無聊猿遊艇俱樂部2021年3月推出的非同質化代幣（Non-Fungible Token，NFT）。
「無聊兼肚餓」開張翌日店外大排長龍：
WE APPRECIATE YOU ALL! Bored & Hungry in full motion! 🦍🍔 pic.twitter.com/9kVsPU7Bbw— Bored & Hungry (@BorednHungry) April 9, 2022
加密貨幣市場持續下跌之際，有報道傳出「無聊兼肚餓」停止接受ApeCoin或任何形式的加密貨幣後，餐廳6月27日在Twitter表示這是假新聞，稱：「我們仍然且永遠會在我們的商店接受以太幣和APE幣」。
Lmao! Fake news! Why on earth would we stop accepting crypto at @BoredNHngry ? We would just adjust the crypto pricing to match usd. We still and always will accept ETH & ApeCoin at our store https://t.co/71qZaNm6YP— Andy Nguyen of Food Fighters Universe Bored&Hungry (@AndyTheNguyen) June 27, 2022