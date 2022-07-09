NFT主題餐廳Bored & Hungry衝出國際　首間海外分店座落韓國

撰文：洪怡霖
美國《Bored Ape Yacht Club》（無聊猿遊艇俱樂部）首間非同質化代幣（Non-Fungible Token，NFT）漢堡店Bored & Hungry（暫譯：無聊兼肚餓）在美國加州開店後，7月8日宣布，他們要在韓國開分店。

首個NFT餐廳集團食物戰士宇宙（Food Fighters Universe，FFU）已與韓國 Hungry Dao正式簽署協議，在首爾江南區開設其首間「無聊兼肚餓」國際分店。

「無聊兼肚餓」在Twitter推文稱：「宣布我們首個國際地點，無聊兼肚餓韓國（Bored & Hungry Korea），即將在2022年秋季（開幕）」。它還呼籲網民關注Bored & Hungry Korea的帳戶，後者同日發布宣傳影片。

由美國加州南部奧蘭治縣（Orange County）美食企業家Andy Nguyen構思的首間無聊猿遊艇俱樂部NFT餐廳「無聊兼肚餓」4月9日在美國加州長灘（Long Beach）開幕。

這是全球首間接受以太幣（ETH）APE幣（ApeCoin）的餐廳。APE幣是無聊猿遊艇俱樂部2021年3月推出的非同質化代幣（Non-Fungible Token，NFT）。

「無聊兼肚餓」開張翌日店外大排長龍：

加密貨幣市場持續下跌之際，有報道傳出「無聊兼肚餓」停止接受ApeCoin或任何形式的加密貨幣後，餐廳6月27日在Twitter表示這是假新聞，稱：「我們仍然且永遠會在我們的商店接受以太幣和APE幣」。

