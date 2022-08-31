前蘇聯總統戈爾巴喬夫離世 各界紛致哀
前蘇聯總統戈爾巴喬夫（Mikhail Gorbachev，又譯戈巴卓夫）8月30日因病離世，終年91歲，各界領袖和名人紛紛致哀。
聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（António Guterres）讚揚戈爾巴喬夫是一位改變歷史進程的獨一無二政治家，「世界失去了一位傑出的全球領袖、堅定的多邊主義者和孜孜不倦的和平倡導者。」
Mikhail Gorbachev was a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022
The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.
I’m deeply saddened by his passing. pic.twitter.com/giu2RHSjrQ
歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩（Ursula von der Leyen）則認為，戈爾巴喬夫是一位獲信任及尊重的領袖，在結束鐵幕時代功不可沒，為打開自由歐洲鋪路，指他名留青史。
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）表示，對這名前蘇聯末代領袖以和平方式終結冷戰中展示勇氣和誠懇，感到非常敬佩，而且在俄羅斯總統普京（Vladimir Putin，又譯作普丁或蒲亭）下令入侵烏克蘭的時刻，戈爾巴喬夫致力開放蘇聯社會，仍然成為大家的榜樣。
I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 30, 2022
I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.
In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.
法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）稱，戈爾巴喬夫對歐洲和平的承諾改變了他們共同的歷史，「他是一位和平的人，他的選擇為俄羅斯人開闢了自由之路。」
荷里活影星、加州前州長阿諾舒華辛力加（Arnold Schwarzenegger）亦有哀悼戈爾巴喬夫，他表示對方是自己心目中的其中一名英雄，對之前與他會面感到榮幸和喜悅，「我們所有人都可以從他精彩的人生中學習。」
There’s an old saying, “Never meet your heroes.” I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life. pic.twitter.com/All5suSke1— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 30, 2022