英女王逝世｜為表敬意 麥當勞IKEA等宣布國葬日關閉英國所有店鋪
麥當勞英國（McDonald's UK）9月14日表示，為允許所有人表達對英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的敬意，全英國的麥當勞門店將從19日午夜開始關閉至下午5時。
All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) September 14, 2022
Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling. pic.twitter.com/OOws3q8hnb
根據麥當勞英國推文，下午5時後，各店舖的營業時間和服務或有所不同，建議顧客在去餐廳之前在其應用程式內查看相關資訊。
The entire McDonald’s system is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She dedicated her life to serving the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth, uniting us at times of both celebration & challenge. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/fe0CX5F43g— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) September 9, 2022
除麥當勞外，服裝零售巨頭Zara、居家用品零售企業宜家家居（IKEA），以及包括馬莎（Marks and Spencer）、Aldi和Lidl在內連鎖超級市場亦確認當天不營業。超級市場Co-Op與樂購旗下便利店Tesco Express則與麥當勞一樣，關閉到下午5時。