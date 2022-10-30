韓國梨泰院人踩人151死 多國政要致哀 尹錫悅：即日起全國哀悼
韓國首爾梨泰院10月29日的萬聖節派對演變成大規模人踩人事件，截至30日上午6時，最少149人喪生，76人受傷。美、英、法等多國政要對此表示哀悼。韓國總統尹錫悅也發表全國講話，宣布進入全國哀悼期。
根據韓聯社，尹錫悅上午在龍山總統室發表全國講話，宣布全國哀悼期為即日起至意外解決完成。
英國首相辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak）稱：「在這個非常讓人痛心的時刻，我們的心與所有韓國人在一起。」
法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）用韓文與法文在Twitter表示，他就梨泰院的悲劇向首爾市民和韓國國民表示哀悼，稱法國與他們同在。
加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）表示，他代表加拿大民眾向韓國國民致以最深切的哀悼，希望那些受傷的人能夠快速完全康復。
歐盟外交與安全政策高級代表博雷利（Josep Borrell）稱：「對於在首爾市中心發生的可怕事件深感悲痛。本來應該慶祝的事情變成一場悲劇，造成那麼多年輕人傷亡。在這艱難的時刻，我們將與韓國國民在一起。」
美國白宮聲明稱「這是一場悲劇」，總統拜登（Joe Biden）與其妻子吉爾（Jill Biden）向遇難者家屬表示「最深切的哀悼」。
拜登表示：「我們兩國之間的聯盟從未像現在這樣充滿活力、如此重要，我們兩國人民之間的聯繫也比以往任何時候都更加緊密。在這個悲痛的時刻，美國與韓國站在一起。」
除拜登外，美國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）與白宮國家安全顧問沙利文（Jake Sullivan）也就事件Twitter發文。
布林肯稱：「得知今天在首爾發生的致命人踩人事件，我們深感悲痛。」他又向遇難者和傷者的家人和朋友，以及韓國國民致以最深切的哀悼。
沙利文稱，有關首爾的報道令人心碎，美國準備好向韓國提供所需要的任何支持。