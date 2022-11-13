土耳其伊斯坦堡鬧市發生爆炸4死38傷　民眾聞巨響紛逃跑

撰文：成依華 房伊媚
土耳其傳媒11月13日報道，伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）市中心一條主要行人路發生爆炸，伊斯坦堡省長耶爾利卡亞（Ali Yerlikaya）之後指至少4人死亡、38人受傷。爆炸原因目前未明。

俄羅斯衛星通訊社引述當地電視台報道，爆炸發生於獨立大街（İstiklal Caddesi avenue，暫譯）。事發時間為當地下午4時20分左右。

網絡流傳片段顯示，在一條滿是民眾的街道上，前方突然傳出爆炸巨響、冒出火光，民眾紛紛轉身逃跑。

也有片段顯示在爆炸發生後，現場有多名傷者倒地。

▼慎入：以下片段有傷者倒地畫面▼

又有片段顯示，多架救傷車、警車與消防車之後都抵達現場。

