土耳其伊斯坦堡鬧市發生爆炸4死38傷 民眾聞巨響紛逃跑
撰文：成依華 房伊媚
出版：更新：
土耳其傳媒11月13日報道，伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）市中心一條主要行人路發生爆炸，伊斯坦堡省長耶爾利卡亞（Ali Yerlikaya）之後指至少4人死亡、38人受傷。爆炸原因目前未明。
俄羅斯衛星通訊社引述當地電視台報道，爆炸發生於獨立大街（İstiklal Caddesi avenue，暫譯）。事發時間為當地下午4時20分左右。
網絡流傳片段顯示，在一條滿是民眾的街道上，前方突然傳出爆炸巨響、冒出火光，民眾紛紛轉身逃跑。
The moment of the explosion on Istiklal Street. pic.twitter.com/YOzyMnRJbX— Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) November 13, 2022
With the explosion on Istiklal Street, civilians ran away from the area. pic.twitter.com/qC7FwolqJs— Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) November 13, 2022
也有片段顯示在爆炸發生後，現場有多名傷者倒地。
▼慎入：以下片段有傷者倒地畫面▼
Bomb explodes in #Taksim Square, heart of busiest touristic venues in #Istanbul and #Turkey.— Fadi Al-Qadi (@fqadi) November 13, 2022
Authorities haven't yet disclosed casualties.
Horrifying, unacceptable, condemned by all means! pic.twitter.com/dKu6e0mzs2
又有片段顯示，多架救傷車、警車與消防車之後都抵達現場。
Loud blast heard in Istanbul's Istiklal causing panic. pic.twitter.com/ZK6FViRooz— Ted Regencia تِد (@tedregencia) November 13, 2022