加沙地帶難民營火災 至少21死
巴勒斯坦傳媒引述消息稱，加沙地帶（Gaza Strip）一個難民營11月17日發生嚴重火災，包括兒童在內至少21人死亡，多人受傷。
根據巴勒斯坦通訊社，火災發生在加沙北部傑巴利耶難民營（Jabalia Refugee Camp）一處居民建築中，數十名傷者已被送往鄰近城鎮拜特拉希耶（Beit Lahiya）的醫院接受治療。
At least 21 people,14 of them children,were died in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in the #Jabalia refugee camp in the northern #GazaStrip.Gaza's interior ministry says the fire was caused by large amounts of gasoline improperly stored.@ShirazHassan @YusraSAskari pic.twitter.com/DeHVz2z6QP— Dileep kumar khatri (@DileepKumarPak) November 17, 2022
聯合國近東巴勒斯坦難民救濟和工程處（UNRWA）稱，死者包括至少8名兒童，4名婦女。
Deeply saddened by the tragic death of 21 people after a fire broke out in Jabalia Refugee camp, north of #Gaza.— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 17, 2022
According to reports, among the dead are at least 8 children, 4 women and 1 retired UNRWA staff. We express deepest condolences to families and the community
新華社引述消息人士說，目前現場火勢已得到控制。