加沙地帶難民營火災　至少21死

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

巴勒斯坦傳媒引述消息稱，加沙地帶（Gaza Strip）一個難民營11月17日發生嚴重火災，包括兒童在內至少21人死亡，多人受傷。

根據巴勒斯坦通訊社，火災發生在加沙北部傑巴利耶難民營（Jabalia Refugee Camp）一處居民建築中，數十名傷者已被送往鄰近城鎮拜特拉希耶（Beit Lahiya）的醫院接受治療。

聯合國近東巴勒斯坦難民救濟和工程處（UNRWA）稱，死者包括至少8名兒童，4名婦女。

新華社引述消息人士說，目前現場火勢已得到控制。

