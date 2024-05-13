「索爆人妻」陳凱琳母親節收起性感發文　素顏居家look大曬母子情

「索爆人妻」陳凱琳近年都很愛以性感形象示人，雖然她已經身為3子之母，但仍然keep得很fit，腰間亦零贅肉。陳凱琳亦曾因為打扮得太性感而令老公鄭嘉穎有微言，昨日（12日）是母親節的大日子，她就收起性感，發文上載與3位愛兒的合照，大曬溫情。除了有一張是她仰望著鏡頭，穿著泳裝與兒子在水池中玩耍，可以說是比較上性感一點外，其他都是平常的「居家look」。

「索爆人妻」陳凱琳近年都很貼愛以性感形象示人，雖然她已經身為3子之母，但仍然keep得很fit。(ig@ghlchan)

陳凱琳寫下：「And just like that I became a mother of three boys. I can go on and on about how many times my heart felt so full simply by having them by my side. Or how I’m constantly touched by their purity and gentle love towards life and each other. And not to forget how they drive me crazy but even the darkest eye circles are worth seeing them grow up strong and well. And needless to say, I would and will do anything to keep them safe from harm and hurt. To every Mother who gives their kids their WHOLE WORLD, thank you—and Happy Mother’s Day.」

陳凱琳無懼素顏上陣。(ig@ghlchan)

陳凱琳的發文大致意思是說自己這樣就成為了三個男孩的母親，更說只要有他們陪在我身邊，她就能一直下去。她又說到自己怎樣不斷地被他們對生活和彼此的純潔和溫柔的愛感動，字裡行間流露著大量的母愛。她亦說到自己如何眠乾睡濕的照顧他們3個，但看到他們一天天的長大就覺得值得了，亦說到自己願意盡一切力量讓他們免於傷害。

