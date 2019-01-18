【劉德華演唱會】申請12月補場失敗　主辦單位將安排退款

天王劉德華上月15日起在紅磡體育館舉行一連20場《My Love Andy Lau 劉德華 World Tour》演唱會，惟28日晚表演期間不適，當晚演出腰斬，並宣布取消兩晚演出，最後因華仔確診患上流感，決定取消餘下6場演唱會，令不少歌迷大嘆可惜。



華仔已盡最大努力爭取為歌迷演出，惟場地未能配合。（資料圖片）

為安撫歌迷，主辨單位映藝文化娛樂有限公司早前宣布即時向香港體育館提出2019年12月份的場地租用申請，希望能安排補場演出。如果申請成功，受影響觀眾可選擇接受補場或退票安排，惟有關單位剛剛發出通告，宣布補場失敗，而退票安排最快將於本月31日公布。

通告全文如下：

《AXA 安盛呈獻 My Love Andy Lau World Tour - Hong Kong 2018》

《申請補場不獲接納---特別通告》

主辦機構「映藝文化娛樂有限公司」很遺憾已接獲康樂及文化事務署書面通知，2019年12月香港體育館場地租用申請不獲接納。

主辦機構在此再次向受影響的眾多名觀眾致上萬分歉意，並感謝觀眾的包容及體諒。

主辦機構將在2019年1月31日於以下官方社交平台公布退票退款的方案。

映藝文化娛樂有限公司：

1) Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/focusentertainmentltd

2) Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/focusentertainmentltd

3) 微博 : https://www.weibo.com/6107633959

「My Love Andy Lau World Tour2018演唱會」社交平台：

1) Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MyLoveAndyLauWorldTour/

2) Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/myloveandylauworldtour/

3) 微博 : https://www.weibo.com/6598879485/

此致

映藝文化娛樂有限公司

2019年1月18日

《AXA presents My Love Andy Lau World Tour- Hong Kong 2018》

《Special Notice – Application for Concert Re-scheduling Not Accepted》

The Concert Organizer, Focus Entertainment Limited, has just received written notification from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and regret to announce that our booking application for the Hong Kong Coliseum for December 2019 has not been accepted.

We would like to express our deepest apologies to all affected audiences and thank you for your patience and understanding.

We will announce on our social media platforms the refund procedures on 31st January 2019.

Focus Entertainment Limited：

1) Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/focusentertainmentltd

2) Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/focusentertainmentltd

3) Weibo : https://www.weibo.com/6107633959

Relevant social media for My Love Andy Lau World Tour：

1) Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MyLoveAndyLauWorldTour/

2) Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/myloveandylauworldtour/

3) Weibo : https://www.weibo.com/6598879485/

Focus Entertainment Limited

18 January 2019