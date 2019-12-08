【潮流日常】楊丞琳率先示範　PANTONE公布20年度色「經典藍」　

聖誕就到，準備好禮物未？投【01最賞睇娛樂大獎】，有大把禮物抽喎！超過70萬元豐富獎品，包括旗艦手機11 Pro Max、Dyson風筒，仲可以有01積分換唔同禮品！
Pantone公布Classic Blue為2020年度代表顏色（Pantone官網）
Pantone係全球權威開發同研究色彩嘅機構，每年12月都會公布下一年度嘅代表顏色，呢隻顏色會成為時裝、婚禮以至建築界來年指標性色調。2019年係充滿活力嘅活珊瑚橘（色號16-1546），而2020年代表色則為Classic Blue經典藍（色號 19-4052）﹗
經典藍帶俾人寧靜又高貴嘅感覺。（Pantone官網）
藍色俾到人相當寧靜安穩嘅感覺，衣著襯衫方面亦係相當穩陣嘅顏色，係唔少名人至愛。呢隻咁有貴氣嘅藍色，英國凱特王妃算得上係代表人物，佢每次現身，有6成時間都以不同深淺嘅藍調衣物亮相。
英國凱特王妃最愛以經典藍示人（視覺中國）
除咗凱特王妃，其實唔少圈中人都喜歡呢種經典藍，好似楊丞琳最近就著上Classic Blue連身長裙現身，淨條裙只得一種顏色亦絕不單調，小小斗篷設計遮手臂之餘亦相當有層次，簡單配以長曲髮及誇張系耳環，感覺既舒服又奪目。
走在潮流尖端嘅楊丞琳，早前以Classic Blue連身長裙示人（IG：@rainie77）
另外早前Rainie喺新加坡站演唱會，其中一件歌衫亦用上Classic Blue，透視紗網狀層層疊疊，既有壓台感亦不失仙氣，果然係走在潮流尖端。
早前新加坡站演唱會，Rainie其中一件歌衫都用上經典藍色（IG：@rainie77）
除咗Rainie之外，迪麗熱巴、容祖兒等都有以Classic Blue色調示人，點擊睇下佢地點配襯：
Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020