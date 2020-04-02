疑似張智霖仔仔IG帳號呼籲滑板迷上街「搞事」：重開滑板公園

張智霖與袁詠儀的仔仔，現年13歲的張慕童 (Morton) 向來都好鍾意玩滑板，不過近期因為新冠肺炎 疫情嚴重，基本上無什麼必要都不要外出，而很多公共設施都關閉了，包括可以玩滑板的公園，所以Morton都不能夠出街玩滑板。呢日一個疑似是他的IG帳號就於IG story出post，呼籲香港一班滑板愛好者，要為此行動。而這個疑似是Morton的帳戶，無論名稱和相片，都與他本身的IG賬號吻合。

張智霖與袁詠儀以及仔仔張慕童。(IG@cheung_chi_lam)

他留言表示：「Can't skate but I'm doing my part. Hong Kong skaters here's the plan repost this on your story. Skate as much street and get in as much trouble with anyone as you can so the government can have enough shit to deal with and open up the skateparks again.」(唔可以玩滑板但係我有盡己任，香港嘅滑板愛好者將此post轉載到你哋嘅IG story，盡情喺街上玩滑板，同埋麻煩到愈多人愈好，等政府有多啲事要處理，就會開返啲玩滑板公園。) Morton呢個post更引起了連登仔的熱烈討論。

Morton好鍾意玩滑板。(微博圖片)

