父親節｜胡杏兒遭老公出賣素顏靚樣曬幸福　大仔精靈勁靚仔搶晒Fo

撰文： 張嘉敏 最後更新日期： 2021-06-20 11:50

今日是父親節，胡杏兒的老公Philip 於IG出post賀自己以及天下父親節日快樂，他留言表示：「Happy Fathers Day to all you dads out there. Thank you for all your wishes, and most importantly I would like to thank the person responsible for gifting me the chance to celebrate today with my three boys - my queen wifey. Thank you for all that you have done and all that you do. Enjoy your family day today!」趁機答謝老婆為他誕下三個寶貝仔仔，又以皇后來稱呼她，大曬幸福兼放閃曬恩愛。

Philip與老婆胡杏兒好恩愛。(Philip IG)

Philip更出賣了老婆的素顏樣，然而相中的杏兒即使素顏出鏡都依然好靚女，要兼顧家庭事業，湊三個小朋友都沒有捱殘，氣息極佳。而他們的大仔亦都好搶鏡，生得精靈靚仔，完美遺傳了爸媽的優良基因。

