陳凱琳細仔1歲生日萌爆精緻似公仔　網民：睇唔出似爹地定媽咪

陳凱琳(Grace)與鄭嘉穎的細仔Yannick今日1歲生日,Grace於IG出post分享仔仔的生日靚相以及她的感受:「I know I sound like a broken record but time passes by so quickly! I can’t believe my little baby is already 1 years old !To Yannick —a name that reminds our family everyday of how gracious God is with his gifts and blessings— thank you for teeming our lives with overflowing smiles, laughter and happiness. You are our ultimate ray of sunshine and we could not possibly love you more! Happy Birthday Baby」感慨時光飛逝,不敢相信仔仔已經1歲了,又感謝神。Grace的好友以及網民都紛紛為Yannick送上生日祝福,並大讚Yannick精靈萌爆,五官輪廓精緻得似公仔。有網民就表示:「睇唔出似爹地定媽咪。」

