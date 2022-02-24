謝嘉怡年後食肥咗高呼要keep fit　凸腩粗髀震撼網民：的確要減吓

2020年港姐冠軍謝嘉怡（Lisa）樣子甜美性格吸引，身形嬌小的她一向走健康路線，並沒有刻意減肥去保持十分纖瘦的身材，且亦從不介意以素顏樣貌目示人，真性情贏盡了網民心。Lisa昨日於IG post了一段她素顏做運動keep fit的短片，並留言表示：「With the new Covid restrictions home workouts has become my new favorite thing! After Christmas then CNY, I have been eating way to much! With the festive season over, I’m ready to get fit again 💪 I have decided to do a 10 week get fit journey, I will post weekly workouts, my meals, and want you guys to join me. Lets do it together 💪 If you want to join me on this journey check out my new 10 minute beginners workout 🏋️‍♀️ Lets get fit!!!!」

Lisa指自己在疫情下愛上了在家中鍛練身體，而在聖誕新年節日後她吃太多吃肥了，所以決定要在10周變返Fit，還會跟大家分享她的減肥餐。片中的Lisa的確比前胖了一圈，穿上貼身瑜珈褲的她大髀粗了，也看到有小肚腩，胖嘟嘟的身形份外可愛，不少網民都留言為她打氣加油，有網民就笑言：「的確肥了要減吓。」

