何雁詩曬終極孕照下月生B前最後性感　剖白將為人母感受

何雁詩現時陀B已進入最後階段，預產期在6月中的她可說是隨時生得，昨日她於IG分享了她的靚靚孕照，並剖白了她即將為人母的感受。她以英文留言表示：「Becoming a mother comes with a lot of societal expectations, and I find myself trying to be cautious to fulfill what the societal standards are of a good mom-to-be sometimes. The truth is being myself is enough, I am trying my best and doing what I believe will be the best for me, my family and baby❤️ this includes continuing my work in music, keeping up with content creating, reading parenting books, maintaining my mental stability, snacking just because, sleep like a piece of furniture, and these are all okay👌

The truth is everyone’s different and everyone is going through different challenges, aside from giving ourselves a little grace, so should we give others. Can’t wait to meet our baby cheng 小鄭生🤍 who do you think he will look like? Me or Fred? 🤔」

內容大意是成為一名母親伴隨了很多社會期望，她發現自己有時也會謹慎行事來成為一個社會標準上的好媽媽。然而事實是做自己便足夠，她會盡最大努力為她的家庭和兒子做到最好.......她等不及想見到她和老公鄭俊弘 (Fred) 的BB小鄭生，好奇BB會長得像她還是Fred。