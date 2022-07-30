MIRROR演唱會︱鼓手IG發文：我們台上像超級英雄，但也需要被保護

MIRROR紅館演唱會前晚（28/7）第四場一部大型屏幕突然跌落舞台，導致兩名舞蹈員受傷送院，其中一人傷勢較為嚴重，為女團COLLAR成員蘇芷晴（So Ching）男友李啟言（阿Mo），現正於伊利沙伯醫院深切治療部留醫，並已接受兩次手術。有份參演出的鼓手Padget Nanton lll今日在IG貼出一張盤膝坐在舞台上，低頭雙手合十的照片，並寫下英文長文為阿Mo祈禱，他坦言身為一個表演者，親眼目這場悲劇感到十分難受，更稱這個演出是一次很壞的經驗，而他在文末亦說：「We can be super heroes on stage all we want, but we need protection too.（我們台上像超級英雄，但也需要被保護）」。

點擊下圖觀看相關圖片：

全文：

Lord give us strength and courage to get through this mentally, spiritually and physically. Praying for my brother @momo.lky. I don’t know the healing process but I do know GOD you are still in control. Only you can work and manifest this miracle, I lift up Mo and his family to you. Give them strength in this moment to get through the hard times as Mo fighting. I speak peace, healing full recovery to his mind, body and soul.

I asked you give us all peace, healing, understanding and wisdom to pay attention to more details in our art and work field to cherish ourselves and each other for safety. Amen

It’s really tough and traumatising being an artist, entertainer, performer witnessing this tragedy. It’s just surreal to even imagine it could happen to any of us.

What non entertainment people really don’t know or understand is every single time we step on stage, we devote our lives every sec to creating the best shows memorable for people to admire, enjoy or simple change lives for the better of humanity.. Just like the Circus. I also had a bad shocking experience of this stage first time ever in my career. Evening tho the dress rehearsal and shows must go on. Yes it’s not a good feeling spiritually and mentally doing what you love and in a split sec it could be all gone forever..

We can be super heroes on stage all we want, but we need protection too..