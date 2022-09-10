陳凱琳帶囝囝陪父母慶祝中秋節　龍鳳胎細佬移民加拿大未能團聚

今日（10日）是中秋佳節，陳凱琳（Grace）在IG Post出一系列早前與父母一起提早慶祝的靚相，並寫道：「中秋節快樂！Have a blessed celebration with loved ones under the moon! And don’t forget to eat ALL the mooncakes you want because calories don’t count today! special thanks to mama and papa Chan for celebrating & taking care of us earlier this week! Loveeee you guys!（在月亮下與親人共慶佳節！別忘了吃完所有想吃的月餅，因為今天不算卡路里！特別感謝媽媽和爸爸在本周早些時候跟我們一起慶祝和照顧我們！愛你們！」



提早慶祝中秋節！（IG@ghlchan）

雖然Grace的龍鳳胎弟弟Derek因早前已移民加拿大，所以未能與家人團聚，但Grace就帶着兩個囝囝一起陪父母過節，一家人共享天倫樂，非常開心！