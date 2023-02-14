黃心穎親填英文歌詞自嘲八婆 想獲注目：Just like me please
「安心事件」主角黃心穎神隱近4年，日前突然於社交網站上載新歌《Crown Me》MV預告，轉型做歌手復出，獲不少網友大讚勇氣可嘉。
新歌和MV於今日情人節（14/2）於YouTube公開，今次作曲、作詞、編曲和監製都是由黃心穎一手包辦，男友、RubberBand鼓手黎萬宏（泥鯭）則參與編曲和監製。
點擊睇MV截圖：
全首歌均是英文歌詞，歌詞中表達叫大家盡情稱呼她為八婆、頑皮、Baby、Cheap等等，她十分樂意接受。其中一句「I've got my personality revised. Why is it still not enough for you and I？」意指她已修改了人格，為何對你我來說仍然不夠，似乎憑歌寄意，抒發個人心聲。
點擊睇黃心穎《Crown Me》歌詞：
「Crown me naughty
Crown me bitch
Crown me beauty
Just crown me please
My teeth is pearly
My brows are trimmed
My face is pointy
My waist is cinched
*Come and give me a score
I'm ready for you to make me belong
I've got the perfect smile 3 inches wide
I've got the desired 33-23-35
I've got my personality revised
Why is it still not enough for you and I*
Crown me flashy
Crown me cheap
Crown me baby
Just crown me please
I want your comments
I want your views
I want the attention
Just like me please
REPEAT *
My virtual self has her virtual words
And her virtual vision of unconditional love
This very virtual world got me my virtual belief
That the best part of me is my virtual worth」
黃心穎的最新近況，無預警復出做跳唱歌手?
淡出多時的黃心穎，突然無預警公布新動向，復出娛樂圈第一炮情人節出新歌，以性感妖艷形象殺入樂壇，預告12小時已吸逾14萬人次睇勁興奮。
黃心穎與樂隊結他手泥鯭升溫？早前許志安如何回應與黃心穎事件？
黃心穎早前接受傳媒訪問，終於再鬆口，指出與Rubber Band的鼓手黎萬宏（泥鯭）...詳情請看。再早前許志安接受訪問時，記者提到黃心穎已經開展新戀情，可會祝福對方，或者可有跟心穎聯絡，佢咁樣答⋯⋯詳情即睇