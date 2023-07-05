李玟家中輕生終年48歲　家姐公布死訊：經過長時間與病魔抗爭

女星李玟今日晚上突傳出死訊，有傳媒報道時她的家姐Carol & Nancy發出李玟離世消息。李玟作為樂壇天后以及前輩，身材玲瓏有致，且唱得跳得，在早期絕對是唱跳天花板的存在。

。李玟作為樂壇天后以及前輩，身材玲瓏有致，且唱得跳得，在早期絕對是唱跳天花板的存在，如今她在娛樂圈中不算活躍，參加節目都是一個不錯的選擇；（微博@CoCo李玟）

To all the fans and friends who adore CoCo:

With great sadness, we are here break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s singing career, in the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!

As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing.

Finally, we would like to thank the medical staff again for their dedication to care throughout the whole process. At the same time, we hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness.

Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!

Carol & Nancy

求助網站和熱線：

香港撒瑪利亞防止自殺會熱線：23892222

醫院管理局精神健康專線：24667350

東華三院芷若園熱線︰18281

撒瑪利亞會熱線︰28960000

社會福利署熱線︰23432255

生命熱線：23820000

利民會《即時通》：35122626

明愛向晴熱線﹕18288