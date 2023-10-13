TVB高層罕有向員工發內部信件︰有人故意製造「假新聞」引起混亂

近日外界盛傳無綫將有人事變動，更傳出金像影帝林家棟將會回巢成為TVB管理層之一頂替曾志偉。商台節目《在晴朗的一天出發》主持人之一的郭志仁，日前於Facebook列出6點，稱聽聞「大台」好快會有人事變動。電視廣播有限公司企業傳訊部繼昨日（12日）強烈譴責後，今（13日）再流出TVB四大高層致員工的內部信件，情況相當罕有。



外界傳出金像影帝林家棟將會回巢成為TVB管理層之一頂替曾志偉。（資料圖片）

TVB總經理（節目內容營運）曾志偉向員工致信內容：

各位綜藝科同事：

最近，在媒體上有關於製作部及管理層變動的不實報導，我一直對這些無聊的炒作視若無睹，不給它任何回應；不讓它們有再次被利用炒作是唯一最好的治療方法。然而，這些造謠的人卻在不斷提升謠言的"創新"程度，他們的創意甚至比獎門人的遊戲節目更有新意！在此，我們實在沒有空間研究他們的動機，因為隨著56年台慶的臨近，我相信大家都已經全神貫注在自己的創作項目上。讓我們用節目；用收視來說話，這才是最正確的態度。

兄弟姐妹，大家要繼續努力！！

曾志偉

電視廣播有限公司董事局主席及執行董事許濤。（網上圖片）

電視廣播有限公司董事局主席及執行董事許濤致員工信件：

致員工的信

2023年10月13日—— 對於近期在媒體上流傳有關TVB管理層變動，以及部分前員工及業界人士重新加入本公司管理團隊的的傳聞及報道，我代表董事局在此再次聲明，這些傳聞及報道全屬無稽之談、毫無事實根據。

我們相信有人故意製造這些“假新聞”以引起混亂為目的。在這個「後真相、後事實」的年代，作為媒體界負責任的領導者，TVB有責任及時地，持續地揭露事實的真相。公司董事會今日已發佈官方公告澄清有關傳聞，對於在謠言中受到影響的人士，我們表示遺憾。TVB全體管理層致力堅守我們的角色和責任，不斷推動TVB的發展和提升。我們在電視和網上收視的領導地位無可爭議，有目共睹，在財務上的表現也不斷改善。請各位同事繼續努力，引領TVB在瞬息萬變的全球媒體和娛樂格局中邁向新的里程碑。

與此同時，作為TVB成員的我們每一位，必須以保衛家園的態度來維護TVB的聲譽。當面對虛假的報道及居心叵測的謠言時，必須堅定立場，站出來為真相辯護。

電視廣播有限公司

行政主席

許濤

Letter to employees

October 13, 2023 — In response to the recent rumors and reports circulating in the media regarding management changes at TVB and the re-joining of certain ex-TVB employees and industry participants at our management ranks, on behalf of the board, I would like to once again clarify that these rumours and reports are unequivocally false.

We believe these “fake news” were intentionally disseminated to create confusions. In this era of "post-truth, post-fact," as responsible leader in the media industry, TVB has a responsibility to reveal the truth in a consistent and speedy manner. The board of TVB has issued an official announcement today, denying such rumours. We express regret for those affected by these rumors. The entire senior management team of TVB remains steadfast in our roles and responsibilities, driving the growth and advancement of TVB. Our dominance on TV ratings and online viewership is undisputable and our financial performance is improving. Colleagues, please continue to work hard to steer TVB towards progressive milestones in the ever changing global media and entertainment landscape. As a member of the TVB family, each and every one of us must uphold and safeguard the reputation of TVB with the same dedication as one would towards our own home. In the face of unverified, unfounded and ill-intended rumors, we must be prepared to stand firm and defend our home.

Television Broadcasts Limited

Executive Chairman

Thomas Hui