【花式溜冰】羽生結弦奪冠　加拿大選手主動幫忙打開日本旗獲激讚

Sportsmanship from Keegan Messing at the Autumn Classic ⛸️.



During the medal ceremony, the Canadian unfurled the Japanese flag for winner Yuzuru Hanyu to face throughout his national anthem.



