【澳洲山火】咸美頓捐50萬美元振災　白禮頓門將以撲救次數籌款

澳洲山火繼續肆虐，早前除了基域奧斯及芭迪等當地網球手捐款振災外，一級方程式6屆世界冠軍咸美頓在社交網站表示將捐出50萬美元，而效力英超球隊白禮頓的澳洲門將馬菲賴恩，亦希望為家鄉的災情略盡綿力。
澳洲山火依然猛烈，澳洲F1車手列卡度（Daniel Ricciardo）透過社交網站發文，呼籲世界各地關注澳洲山火的情況。
6屆F1世界冠軍咸美頓（Lewis Hamilton）亦加入籌款的行列，該名英國車手在個人Instagram中，表達對澳洲山火災情的痛心，鼓勵澳洲要努力繼續與山火搏鬥，並公布捐出50萬美元，「在今場山火中，超過1億隻動物因而死亡，亦使到不少動物陷於絕種邊緣，這是一個令人痛心的事實。我過往造訪澳洲時，有幸看到一個非常美麗的國家，希望在澳洲與山火搏鬥的人繼續努力，並寄予最崇高的敬意，而我亦十分希望大家與身邊親友為這個地方略盡綿力。」
6屆世界冠軍得主咸美頓公布捐出50萬美元振災。（Getty Images／資料圖片）
英超球會白禮頓正選門將﹑來自澳洲的馬菲賴恩（Mathew Ryan），在今周英超聯賽合計的撲救次數，他將每個撲救捐出500澳元的捐款，希望為受影響的澳洲市民及動物出一分力。
澳洲著名的退役板球員Shane Warne，拿出職業生涯曾經穿著過的帽子拍賣籌款，截至今日（10日）已籌得超過100萬美元。
馬菲賴恩決定以今周聯賽合共的撲救，每個撲救以500澳元捐款。（Twitter截圖）
效力白禮頓的澳洲門將馬菲賴恩，當然心繫家鄉災情。（Getty Images／資料圖片）