【RIP Kobe】高比愛妻發文表喪失摯親之痛　成立基金助同路人

一場直升機空難，帶走高比拜仁（Kobe Bryant）及二女兒Gianna的生命，同時使高比妻子及三名女兒感受喪失摯親之痛。在高比離世三日後，高比妻子Vanessa首度在Instagram發文，表示即使沉痛但仍然要努力活下去，並成立基金會扶助有類似遭遇的家庭。
高比拜仁因一場直升機意外突然離世，使全球的球迷心碎，但亦不及高比愛妻Vanessa心痛，她一人忍着喪夫與喪女之痛，在往後時間一手撫養其餘3名女兒成長，對她絕對是一個難關。
由一個圓滿的6人家庭，因一場意外剩下4人，Vanessa在高比出意外後，隨即將原本公開的Instagram改成私人，不發一言。在意外發生後3日，Vanessa將個人的Instagram頭像轉成高比及二女Gianna的合照，並打破沉默發文感謝各界對她們的支持。
高比愛妻一直陪伴在高比身邊，經歷人生中的高低起伏。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
Vanessa貼上一張全家福，表達失去丈夫及女兒的沉痛心情，並感激各界對她們家庭的關心，「首先，我們必須感謝各界在這段悲傷的時間對我們的一家的支持及關注。我們家庭在周日突然失去一個極好的父親高比，及一個漂亮﹑可愛的女兒Gigi，我與3名女兒亦感到萬分痛心，這種痛並不能以筆墨形容。雖然我們對他們二人萬分不捨，但我們亦要感恩曾經與他們生活及出現在我們的生命中。」
縱然Vanessa對失去丈夫及女兒仍未能平復心情，但承諾在往後會努力地生活下去，「我不能想像未來在沒有高比與Gianna如何生活下去，但高比與女兒將會成為我們生命的推動力，成為我們的光，在天上照耀並引領我們繼續前行，即使我們陰陽相隔，不能再與他們擁抱及共度美好的時光，但我們的愛是永不停息的，永永遠遠活在我們心中。」
高比一家人曾經多次出席公開場合。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
高比愛妻再度感激外界對她們的關心，並分擔她的苦與樂，但Vanessa亦希望外界給予她們一家空間，並尊重她們的私隱。最後，她更以「曼巴家庭」之名，在曼巴體育基金（Mamba Sports Foundation）中設立「MambaOnThree」基金，支援一些喪失摯親的家庭度過難關。
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
