【棒球．有片】4歲兒子轟出人生首支全壘打　父親忘我慶祝成佳話

沒有投手被對手打出全壘打後會慶祝，除非那人正正就是你人生最熱情的球迷。
一名美國4歲小孩與父親練習打棒球，敲出自己第一支全壘打，能見證兒子第一支Home run，父親興奮無比，在小朋友跑壘時一邊跳一邊大叫，短片上載到網上獲廣泛報道。
曾有4年獨立聯盟經驗的Cory Willig，早前與三月底才滿4歲的Ash，到附近的棒球場練習打擊，想不到這個屬於兩仔爺的下午，變成了全美國的話題。
Cory見證兒子打出人生第一支全壘打十分興奮。（網上圖片）
會拍片記錄Ash打棒球片短的Cory，剛好在這一天見證兒子第一次打出全壘打。眼看自己投出的球被打出界時，Cory興奮無比，即時跳起大叫，Ash似是未知發生什麼事，確定球不見了才開始跑起來，更甩棒耍帥，跑到二壘更差點跌倒。
Ash準備打擊動作似模似樣。（網上圖片）
Cory把片上載到Instagram時表示，兒子近期在家一直都努力練習，才能成功將球打出外野欄外，為兒子感到自豪。
片段被廣泛報道，《ESPN》、《Bleacher Report》、MLB等都分享短片，Ash的偶像Ronald Acuna Jr.看到後亦即時Like了短片。
May 1st, 2020 will forever be remembered in our memory banks! For those who have been following Ash and his baseball journey thus far you know what has gone into this moment! HE DID IT!!!! Homerun over the fence! Pretty legit shot too! All those times in front of our house this past month paid off! So proud of you son! Next goal is the ⚾️! Looking forward to that 2021 season! Also had to rock his new Ronald Acuna jersey! It's so good to be back!!!! #thankful #baseballlife #loveofthegame #asherthomas #fatherandson #firsthomerun #sctop10 @littlebigs_ @platecrate thank you for all of the support! @ronaldacunajr13 #ronaldacuñajr @braves #gobraves #northgwinnett #bulldogs #4yearsold #sandlottotheshow @mlbnetwork @mlbcut4 #mlb @mlb @sportscenter @maruccisports #marucci
