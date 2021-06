排球熱話｜教練化解面子危機　走避不及一招自救贏盡全場掌聲

GOODBYE REPLAY BUTTON.



🇳🇱 Coach Avital Selinger deserves all the spotlight in the 🌍 with this acrobatic move 🤸‍♀️. Thanks for being a cool sport coach! Coach Kirsty’s 😂 says it all.



📺 WATCH THE 2021 VNL ➡️ https://t.co/wVd5Wor01Y



🏐 #Volleyball #BePartOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/B0FBC5BNGS