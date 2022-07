數十名高官集體跳船籲辭職　約翰遜賴死不走或再驚動英女王？

SNAP POLL: Most Tory voters - and two thirds of Britons - say Boris Johnson should resign as PM



All Britons: Resign 69% / Remain 18%



2019 Con voters: Resign 54% / Remain 33%



First time more Tory voters want the PM to go than stay