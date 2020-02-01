【英國脫歐】英歐緣盡走不到金婚　英媒頭條記錄歷史一刻

英國1月31日正式脫離歐盟，卸下47年的歐盟成員國身份。英國報章在頭版大幅報道，記錄歷史一刻。不過聯合王國內的人民卻有不同的感受：有人為重獲自由而歡喜，也有人為迎來未知而疑惑。
《每日郵報》（Daily Mail）形容是英國新的黎明，背景配上英法之間的多佛爾（Dover）白色懸崖。
《每日郵報》（Daily Mail）形容是英國新的黎明，背景配上英法之間的多佛爾（Dover）白色懸崖。
《衛報》（The Guardian）同樣用多佛爾作為背景，配上英國國旗，並以〈小島〉為題。
《衛報》（The Guardian）同樣用多佛爾作為背景，配上英國國旗，並以〈小島〉為題。
《i》則以黑夜的歐洲大陸為背景，寫上標題〈英國跳進未知〉，並疑問「會不會終有一天我們會再加入歐盟」。
《i》則以黑夜的歐洲大陸為背景，寫上標題〈英國跳進未知〉，並疑問「會不會終有一天我們會再加入歐盟」。
《每日快報》（Daily Express）則以〈是的，我們做到了〉為題。
《每日快報》（Daily Express）則以〈是的，我們做到了〉為題。
- Yes, we did it!
《每日電訊報》（The Daily Telegraph）引用首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）的說話，指脫歐並非終結而是開端。
《每日電訊報》（The Daily Telegraph）引用首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）的說話，指脫歐並非終結而是開端。
"This is not an end but a beginning"
《泰晤士報》（The Times）用大笨鐘配上標題〈脫歐——是時候了〉。
《泰晤士報》（The Times）用大笨鐘配上標題〈脫歐——是時候了〉。
BREXIT - IT'S TIME
《蘇格蘭人報》（The Scotsman）將英國國旗、蘇格蘭旗和歐盟旗作為背景，寫道「永別，而非告別」。
《蘇格蘭人報》（The Scotsman）將英國國旗、蘇格蘭旗和歐盟旗作為背景，寫道「永別，而非告別」。
英國以外，《愛爾蘭時報》（The Irish Times）則指，伴隨英國脫離歐盟的不是一聲巨響，而是嗚咽。
英國以外，《愛爾蘭時報》（The Irish Times）則指，伴隨英國脫離歐盟的不是一聲巨響，而是嗚咽。