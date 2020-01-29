【回顧】Kobe Bryant留給後世的說話

即使有沒有看籃球，都會認識到Kobe Bryant這人物。於過去的周日，他與13歲的次女Gianna所乘的直升機墮毀，機上無人生還，就此，世人失去了世上最好的籃球員。除了他風光的籃球職業生涯，他也是對世界有著影響之人，在1月31日即將出版的《時代》雜誌，Kobe的的背影將登上封面。而他也曾於不同的訪問中，分享過他所領悟的人生道理及格言，發人深省。
《TIME》
原來在他離世前三天，他接受了人生最後一個訪問，當中談到「你必須做自己喜歡做的事情。而我喜歡說故事」。而在今天，他的故事只能留給世人去傳頌著。
每一位成功人士，都必具備良好的心態，而且努力、堅持不懈，即使是如Kobe般有著天份之人。於2008年的一次訪談中，他曾解釋過他保持積極態度的原因：「樂在當下，是因為生命太短暫而無法去陷入困境並灰心喪氣。」
Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling.
（Getty）
同時間，作為一位運動員，面對困難和挑戰，以至是對待每一場如何難打的比賽，最重要的都是保持鎮定。於2013年ESPN的一次採訪中，他同意外界這樣形容他，而他指出是因為他已變得成熟：「成熟的原因是，在過去的17年間在不同的比賽中遇到過所有的狀況，不需要因此而震驚、為此而瘋狂」他補充說，每天都有著新的挑戰，而他也樂於面對。
Because I am. That’s just the maturation. That’s 17 years of seeing everything the game can dish out. I’ve seen it all before. There’s no need to get too crazy or bent out of shape. There are still challenges every day. But I’m still having fun. I was born to play this game. I still love it.
（Getty）
可能站在頂峰，是每一個人的夢想，而Kobe做到了。但他是否完美？他覺得是不可能的。「一個人如果所有的能力值都平均會是一個問題，當然完全不擅長所有事都是一個問題，但要知道，如果你想每時每刻都是最佳水準，那一定會有負的一面出現。做任何事都會有負面的負擔。」
Oh, yeah. But the things that make a person average are also problems. The things that make someone not good at anything at all are a problem. If you want to be the greatest of all time at something, there’s going to be a negative side to that. If you want to be a high school principal, that’s fine, too — but that will also carry negative baggage.
Kobe Bryant及其女兒（美聯社）
沒有人天生下來就可以無條件地追逐、達成夢想，於這一點，Kobe與常人無異。他曾於2015年的紀錄片《Kobe Bryant’s Muse》說過：「我們每個人都可以在自己的領域上成為大師，然而定必要作出選擇。意思是，隨之而來的是自己的犧牲，家庭時間、朋友時間、做好朋友的角色、成為一個好兒子⋯⋯無論如何。作出決定都會伴隨著犧牲。」
We all can be masters at our craft, but you have to make a choice. What I mean by that is, there are inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with friends, being a great friend, being a great son, nephew, whatever the case may be. There are sacrifices that come along with making that decision.
Kobe是否天之驕子？他也會面對失敗，他在面對手術時有過無比的挫敗，但能夠面對現實的只有不屈的精神。在《Kobe Bryant’s Muse》中，他也分享過：「當我們說這無法實現、無法完成時，我們就要在自我改變。我的大腦無法處理失敗，因為如果我必須坐著不動，面對自己並告訴自己『你是個失敗者』，我相信這比死更難受。」
When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves. My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself, ‘You’re a failure,’ I think that is worse, that is almost worse than death.