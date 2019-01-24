Underworld 首張專輯面世25年：驚為天人的折衷主義混搭電音舞曲

25年前——1994年1月25日，英國 electronica 樂團 Underworld 發表了叫外界為之引頸以待的首張專輯《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》。正確而言，這是由 Karl Hyde 、 Rick Smith 和 Darren Emerson 所組成之 Underworld Mk2 的首張專輯。當年有英國音樂週報《 Melody Maker 》作者 Ben Turner 就以「自 The Stone Roses 的《 The Stone Roses 》以來最重要及自 Primal Scream 的《 Screamadelica 》以來最優秀之專輯」來形容 《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》，甚至被視為預視著未來音樂的模式。

1994年的 Underworld ： Darren Emerson 、 Rick Smith 和 Karl Hyde (互聯網圖片)

在90年代初，我們都對那種講求高度混搭元素的折衷主義( eclectism )音樂為趨之若鶩，正如 Primal Scream 的《 Screamadelica 》得以被視為無懈可擊之作般。而 Underworld 這隊 electronica 樂團的《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》，正得以包含著 techno / progressive house / dub / ambient / acid house / indie rock素材而來的電音舞曲大熔爐專輯，來得前無古人。

Underworld的《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》原定是1993年12月出版，後來延至1994年1月24日才由 Junior Boy's Own 廠牌出版，所以第一版的《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》之出版年份也是印上1993年。

試聽《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》全碟

要談《 Dubnobasswithmyheadman 》之前，也要先解說 Underworld 的背景。來自威爾斯卡迪夫的主唱兼結他手 Karl Hyde 和鍵琴手 Rick Smith 早在 1982 年已組成 synth-pop 樂隊 Freur 而闖出名堂，在1983及86年出版過兩張專輯《 Doot-Doot 》和《 Get Us out of Here 》，前者為他們帶來大熱單曲〈 Doot-Doot 〉，而他們也是那種 one-hit-wonder 樂隊。 Freur 解散之後，Karl 和 Rick 另組成 full band 形式的 new wave / synth-funk 樂隊 Underworld ，也是所謂的 Underworld Mk1 ，在1988及89年出版過兩張專輯《 Underneath the Radar 》和《 Change the Weather 》的他們只是半紅不黑的樂隊，履歷上最大亮點是曾為 Eurythmics 的美國巡演擔任暖場演出，Underworld Mk1 也因為成績欠佳而黯然休止。

跟著 Karl Hyde 跑到美國做幕後音樂人，包括曾在 Prince 的 Paisley Park 錄音室工作，以及為 Deborah Harry 伴奏；Rick Smith 則對 acid house 發生興趣，並遇上 Darren Emerson 這位年僅18歲的 techno DJ；而 Karl 和 Rick 又與其他夥伴在1991年組成多媒體設計公司 Tomato。然後 Karl 重返英國跟 Rick 復合，再加上 Darren 而組成他們的三人電音組合，先在1992年以 Lemon Interupt 名義發表單曲，跟著便演進成脫胎換骨的 UJnderworld Mk2。