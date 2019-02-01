今個二月有乜show？勸世寶兒爵士賀歲日系暗黑冇頸....認真多選擇

2019年的一月就這麼過去了，大家有多去看演出現場感受音樂的能量流動嗎？來到二月各大搞手繼續預備了多場音樂會，打響頭炮的有獨立搖滾傳奇 Teenage Fanclub，也將有日本流行新貴 Lucky Tapes 、英國當紅電幻騷靈二人組 Honne 、澳洲結他達人 Plini 等人來港演出。農曆新年期間，更將會有多場不同主題不同單位聯合的賀年音樂會，讓大家在新春和家人共敘天倫之餘，也能與各自的樂迷朋友好好團年。
YourMum presents: Teenage Fanclub, live in HK
2月1日 The Vine Church
Mahka & Fauve Radio’s CNY Celebration with friends
2月1日 Mahka
2月1日 細蓉
P.P.C Records Present -《兵分三路》Mixtape Release Live
2月2日 This Town Needs
華語金曲喜迎春 Chinese Disco Night Fever 5th Anniversary
2月6日 aux
2月6日 永發茶餐廳
勸世喵喵太空約會 Make Love in the Trance Night
2月8日 MOM Livehouse
細場 SaiCoeng #4 // [木子與島嶼樂隊, the prototyke lab,ROOT]
2月9日 細場
2月9日 饒宗頤文化館
Philip Glass’s David Bowie 格拉斯的大衛寶兒
2月15日 荃灣大會堂
細場 SaiCoeng #5 // [Stranded Whale, Clave, Franklin Telescope]
2月16日 細場
Craig David Presents TS5 presented by YourMum & Collective Minds
2月21日 PLAY
CityU Band Society Presents: 有人想知再講
2月23日 MOM Livehouse
Lucky Tapes Asia Tour 2019 Live in HK
2月23日 This Town Needs
2月24日 This Town Needs
YourMum presents: Honne, live in HK
2月27日 麥花臣場館
Plini Sunhead Asia Tour - Live in Hong Kong
2月27日 This Town Needs