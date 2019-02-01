今個二月有乜show？勸世寶兒爵士賀歲日系暗黑冇頸....認真多選擇

2019年的一月就這麼過去了，大家有多去看演出現場感受音樂的能量流動嗎？來到二月各大搞手繼續預備了多場音樂會，打響頭炮的有獨立搖滾傳奇 Teenage Fanclub，也將有日本流行新貴 Lucky Tapes 、英國當紅電幻騷靈二人組 Honne 、澳洲結他達人 Plini 等人來港演出。農曆新年期間，更將會有多場不同主題不同單位聯合的賀年音樂會，讓大家在新春和家人共敘天倫之餘，也能與各自的樂迷朋友好好團年。

YourMum presents: Teenage Fanclub, live in HK

2月1日 The Vine Church

Mahka & Fauve Radio’s CNY Celebration with friends

2月1日 Mahka

Trio

2月1日 細蓉

P.P.C Records Present -《兵分三路》Mixtape Release Live

2月2日 This Town Needs

華語金曲喜迎春 Chinese Disco Night Fever 5th Anniversary

2月6日 aux

鳳凰涅槃：意動甦生

2月6日 永發茶餐廳

勸世喵喵太空約會 Make Love in the Trance Night

2月8日 MOM Livehouse

細場 SaiCoeng #4 // [木子與島嶼樂隊, the prototyke lab,ROOT]

2月9日 細場

Music Night Kowloon：爵士樂四重奏

2月9日 饒宗頤文化館

Philip Glass’s David Bowie 格拉斯的大衛寶兒

2月15日 荃灣大會堂

細場 SaiCoeng #5 // [Stranded Whale, Clave, Franklin Telescope]

2月16日 細場

Craig David Presents TS5 presented by YourMum & Collective Minds

2月21日 PLAY

CityU Band Society Presents: 有人想知再講

2月23日 MOM Livehouse

Lucky Tapes Asia Tour 2019 Live in HK

2月23日 This Town Needs

Envy Live In Hong Kong 2019

2月24日 This Town Needs

YourMum presents: Honne, live in HK

2月27日 麥花臣場館

Plini Sunhead Asia Tour - Live in Hong Kong

2月27日 This Town Needs

