蜘蛛俠同 MCU 講拜拜 - 歷年主題曲要聽番晒

電影網站 Deadline 早前報道，在過去幾個月以來，Marvel Studios / Disney 與 Sony Pictures 一直在為《 蜘蛛俠：決戰千里 》（ Spider-Man: Far From Home ）第三及第四集進行籌備與討論，當然在同時間，Disney 不會放過這個時候去就收益分紅上談判，也正正是因為他們開出的條件，令 Sony Pictures 卻步。

新條件是：未來 Marvel Studios 和 Sony Pictures 製作蜘蛛俠電影時各出一半成本，但票房收益也同樣以 50% 均分，甚至希望這樣的條件可以拓展至未來更多的《 Spider-Man 》電影，並讓 Marvel Studios 使用目前 Sony 仍持有的其他 900 個角色的版權。

Sony 當然不就範，Disney 則覺維持現時的合作條件不利 Marvel Studios 的收益，最後談判缺裂，Marvel Studios 主腦 Kevin Feige 退任監製，未來蜘蛛俠電影也不會再和 Disney 合作。現在 Spider-Man 電影不能有 Avengers 的出現、MCU 中又沒了 Spider-Man，這一個變相的「 Snap 」，相信即使有 infinity stone 坐時光機也未能「 撥亂反正 」了。在傷心的同時，扭耳仔和大家重溫一下歷年來蜘蛛俠的主題曲：

60 年代的《 蜘蛛俠 》動畫，主題曲，由 Paul Francis Webster 和 Robert "Bob" Harris 創作。也是最家傳互曉的超級英雄主題曲之一。

Spider-Man, Spider-Man,

Does whatever a spider can

Spins a web, any size,

Catches thieves just like flies

Look out!

Here comes the Spider-Man

Is he strong?

Listen bud,

He's got radioactive blood

Can he swing from a thread?

Take a look overhead

Hey, there!

There goes the Spider-Man

In the chill of night

At the scene of a crime

Like a streak of light

He arrives just in time

Spider-Man, Spider-Man,

Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

Wealth and fame

He's ignored

Action is his reward

To him, life's a great big bang up

Whenever there's a hang up

You'll find the Spider-Man!