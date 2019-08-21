蜘蛛俠同 MCU 講拜拜 - 歷年主題曲要聽番晒

炒粉了炒粉了！Marvel Studios / Disney 與 Sony Pictures 就蜘蛛俠（ Spider-Man ）電影的合作灰飛煙滅了！雙方就版權、收益攤分上的談判破裂，Marvel Studios 的靈醜人物 Kevin Feige 退出蜘蛛俠電影的監製一職，意咪由 Tom Holland 主演的蜘蛛俠隨時脫離 MCU！在這個時刻，除了在社交網絡出含淚 post 之外，也可以重溫一下，這些年來有甚麼值得聽的蜘蛛俠主題曲吧！
電影網站 Deadline 早前報道，在過去幾個月以來，Marvel Studios / Disney 與 Sony Pictures 一直在為《 蜘蛛俠：決戰千里 》（ Spider-Man: Far From Home ）第三及第四集進行籌備與討論，當然在同時間，Disney 不會放過這個時候去就收益分紅上談判，也正正是因為他們開出的條件，令 Sony Pictures 卻步。
新條件是：未來 Marvel Studios 和 Sony Pictures 製作蜘蛛俠電影時各出一半成本，但票房收益也同樣以 50% 均分，甚至希望這樣的條件可以拓展至未來更多的《 Spider-Man 》電影，並讓 Marvel Studios 使用目前 Sony 仍持有的其他 900 個角色的版權。
Sony 當然不就範，Disney 則覺維持現時的合作條件不利 Marvel Studios 的收益，最後談判缺裂，Marvel Studios 主腦 Kevin Feige 退任監製，未來蜘蛛俠電影也不會再和 Disney 合作。現在 Spider-Man 電影不能有 Avengers 的出現、MCU 中又沒了 Spider-Man，這一個變相的「 Snap 」，相信即使有 infinity stone 坐時光機也未能「 撥亂反正 」了。在傷心的同時，扭耳仔和大家重溫一下歷年來蜘蛛俠的主題曲：
60 年代的《 蜘蛛俠 》動畫，主題曲，由 Paul Francis Webster 和 Robert "Bob" Harris 創作。也是最家傳互曉的超級英雄主題曲之一。
Spider-Man, Spider-Man,
Does whatever a spider can
Spins a web, any size,
Catches thieves just like flies
Look out!
Here comes the Spider-Man
Is he strong?
Listen bud,
He's got radioactive blood
Can he swing from a thread?
Take a look overhead
Hey, there!
There goes the Spider-Man
In the chill of night
At the scene of a crime
Like a streak of light
He arrives just in time
Spider-Man, Spider-Man,
Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man
Wealth and fame
He's ignored
Action is his reward
To him, life's a great big bang up
Whenever there's a hang up
You'll find the Spider-Man!
樂隊 Ramones 在 1995 年的專輯《 ¡Adios Amigos! 》翻唱了這首歌。
到 1994 年至 1997 年播出的動畫，主題曲加入電音元素，以 vocoder 唱出「 Spider-Man, radioactive Spider-Man 」
2000 年起播出的《 Spider-Man Unlimited 》動書，片頭曲更有種 The Matrix 的 cyberpunk 味道
到 2002 年的《 Spider-Man 》電影，很多 80 後戲迷樂迷都會熟悉
當然，別忘了 1978 年日本版的《 蜘蛛俠 》特攝真人版連續劇啊，有機械人的！
還有還有《 Into the Spiderverse 》由 rapper 界代表 Post Malone 和 Swae Lee 合作寫成的《 Sunflower 》
還有 TK 的專為《 Into the Spiderverse 》的日文版歌曲
聽聽《The Matrix Revolution》終回戰 — 配樂內的梵文歌詞
Rutger Hauer 去世《 2020 》 對白「 Tears in Rain 」永垂不朽
【有戲聽】 Toy Story 4 耹聽內心聲音與自由意志的抉擇
John Wick 以外 - 5 部以古典樂襯托暴力美學的電影
《 異形 》40 年 - 經典原聲配樂 Ridley Scott 只用了 35 分鐘！
《 鎖不住的青春 》面世 20 年 回味 Air 的電影配樂