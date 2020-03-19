怪奇物語 Maya Hawke 處女專輯確定！《 Blush 》6 月推出

不久前都同大家分享過於 Netflix 科幻劇《怪奇物語》（ Stranger Things ）飾演 Robin Buckley 一角、奧瑪花曼（ Uma Thurman ）和前夫 Ethan Hawke 的女兒 Maya Hawke 演而優則唱，寫下了幾首不錯的歌曲作品。現在 Maya 確定正式推出首張個人專輯《 Blush 》！
大家應該都聽過之前介紹 Maya Hawke 的歌曲《 To Love a Boy 》和《 Stay Open 》。當然大家仍是對她在《 Stranger Things 》的演出更深印象，不過現在她除了釋出最新歌曲及 mv《 By Myself 》外，更確定會於 6 月推出首張專輯《 Blush 》
老實說，Maya 的聲線唱出有如 folk song 的感覺，真是聽得入心入肺。當然 mv 中她是來了點玩味，也不失 DIY 元素，和真是好像看到了 Uma Thruman 的複製人！
下一代的自由很重要 - 奧瑪花曼女兒 Maya Hawke 演戲唱歌皆拿手
專輯《 Blush 》由 Maya Hawke 寫所有歌的歌詞、由 Jesse Harris 作曲。Maya 說：「這專輯絕對是一個意料之外。當中是我寫下的一系列秘密訊息（ Hidden Message ），一些和我交流過的人的暗號。」她又說《 By Myself 》是一首給自己的秘密訊息歌曲，「希望有天我會找出那訊息。」
大家買她的《 Blush 》專輯和商品，收益會全數捐到紐約市的食物庫（ Food Bank of New York City ）。
6 月 19 日，這專輯要買。
《 Blush 》歌曲
01 Coverage
02 By Myself
03 A River Like You
04 Menace
05 Hold the Sun
06 Bringing Me Down
07 Cricket
08 Stay Open
09 Catch Me
10 Rose and Thorn
11 To Love a Boy
12 Goodbye Rocket Ship
Hey everyone. I hope you are safe and healthy and with plenty of food and toilet paper (but not too much) ...with close loved ones but social distancing yourself from others. The first single and video, BY MYSELF from my upcoming album BLUSH is out now wherever music is streamed. I hope it can serve as a bit of company in these solitary times. Also merch for the new record is now available to order from my web sight in my bio. A portion of proceeds with go to the @foodbank4nyc I encourage direct donations as well. ❤️❤️❤️