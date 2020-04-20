Florence and the Machine 推新單曲 收益捐到英新冠肺炎深切治療

英國 art rock 樂隊 Florence and the Machine 日前推出新單曲《 Light of Love 》，歌迷若購買了這歌，樂隊會將收益都撥捐到英國的 Intensive Care Society，幫助醫護人員在治療新冠肺炎病人時的設施和支出。
《 Light of Love 》 其實是 Florence and the Machine 於 2018 年推出專輯《 High as Hope 》時未推出的作品，大家可以聽聽：
女主音 Florence Welsh 於 instagram 上分享了此歌，可以說是為歐美被疫情影響的人打打氣，又指醫療界的醫護人員要得到更多支持，所以會將這歌的收益全數捐到英國的 Intensive Care Society。
‘Light of Love’ is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love. And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, (Link in bio) which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown Xx 💗 xX