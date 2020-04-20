Florence and the Machine 推新單曲 收益捐到英新冠肺炎深切治療

英國 art rock 樂隊 Florence and the Machine 日前推出新單曲《 Light of Love 》，歌迷若購買了這歌，樂隊會將收益都撥捐到英國的 Intensive Care Society，幫助醫護人員在治療新冠肺炎病人時的設施和支出。

《 Light of Love 》 其實是 Florence and the Machine 於 2018 年推出專輯《 High as Hope 》時未推出的作品，大家可以聽聽：

女主音 Florence Welsh 於 instagram 上分享了此歌，可以說是為歐美被疫情影響的人打打氣，又指醫療界的醫護人員要得到更多支持，所以會將這歌的收益全數捐到英國的 Intensive Care Society。