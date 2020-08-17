The Weeknd 為 Lana Del Rey 歌曲重新混音版

The Weeknd 和 Lana Del Rey 的「友情」不容置疑，The Weeknd 除了說她影響自己創作靈感外，也一起合作過，互相在對方的歌曲中出席獻聲。最近他在 Apple Music 的自家節目《Memento Mori》中，The Weeknd 分享了《Kiss Land》專輯時期（2013 年）的一些未發表作品，當中包括一首 Lana Del Rey 的 remix 版本歌《Money Power Glory》。

《Money Power Glory》的 remix 版從未得到適當的發行，所以今次 The Weeknd 分享很值得一聽：

當年這 remix 雖推出不到，但在 2015 年 The Weeknd 終在第二張專輯《Beauty Behind the Madness》中請到 Lana Del Rey 在《Prisoner》一曲中容串；也成就了 The Weeknd 最後在 2017 年、Lana 第五張專輯《Lust for Life》主題曲中出現：

The Weeknd 的第四專輯《After Hours》於今年 3 月推出。

