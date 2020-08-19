FKA twigs 明日香配音造型演出 為性工作關注基金籌款

出身於舞者的 FKA twigs ，音樂創作總與性愛扣連著深厚的關係。最近 FKA twigs 親自成立一個名為「Sex Worker Mutual Aid Funds」，基金關注著脫衣舞孃及性工者的權利，為他們提供資金脫離困境及提供教育機會，FKA twigs 更親身到脫衣舞場地演出籌款，基金現正在眾籌階段。
***TAKEOVER*** Did you know that strippers and sex workers in the UK have a trade union? Follow @unitedstrippersoftheworld to learn more about the fight to establish employment rights for sex workers. . . 1: Sonia Nowak an ELSC performer and member of the trade union, pictured here on International Women’s Day 2019 during the #sexworkstrike march. Sonia won an important legal battle earlier this year when she took her old club boss to court and won. Thanks to Sonia working with the union we now have a legal precedent in the UK. Strippers have employment rights and we have the right to fight for them. We are so proud of our community and the work that has been done recently to reclaim power and have a say in how our industry is run and how we do our work. . . 2: A funeral march was organised by @ethicalstripper in 2016 called RIP Shoreditch, when a well-known strip venue was shut down to make way for gentrification of East London. Jobs were lost and strippers who had worked at the venue for years were made precarious. 10 years ago there were 350 strip venues in the UK now there are 150, with clubs now closed under Covid. Our jobs are under threat and we need to survive. . . 3: Trans BiPOC sex workers are some of the most vulnerable people in our society. When we talk about SW rights, we are covering a wide range of issues. But most urgently we need to protect the most marginalised members of our community, whose lives and livelihoods remain most negatively impacted by stigma and violence. . . 4: Taken from a march organised in Sheffield by unionised strippers whose club was threatened with closure due to a radical feminist campaign. Shutting down strip clubs is not a win for feminism, it pushes us further underground into more precarious working conditions leading to further violence and coercion. The best way to end systemic violence in the sex industry is by empowering workers not criminalising their jobs. . . 5: Our sisters in California @soldiers_of_pole_ are fighting for employment rights in strip clubs through trade union activism. They are working hard for dancers who face exploitation, marginalisation, job insecurity, wage theft and workplace abuses.
事件始於英國性工者工會對於自身工作權利保障的抗爭，在英國本土成為舞者而開始成名的 FKA twigs 希望為當地的脫衣舞者發聲及提供實則援助。基金目標籌集3萬英磅，解決部份受壓迫的性工者的生活需要，以及提供教育機會，讓他們了解自己的權利，甚至提供其他的出路選擇。
FKA twigs 發起的基金正在眾籌階段。(圖片來源：.gofundme.com)
Fka twigs 更親身到脫衣舞者俱樂部演出，在最近她的演出造型更與動畫《新世界福音戰士》的角色明日香撞色！
