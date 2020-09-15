2PAC逝世廿四週年 獄中創作詩句及製作人Johnny J紀錄片爆光

Am not much 4 pretty wordz and such cuz these dayz my pain is deep But there is alwayz pleasure 2 be found in timez of struggle and grief If a tree can grow through New York concrete then a thugg can change his heart If I can survive 5 deadly shotz, we can discover light within the dark I’m sure u have had timez of misery, all of us experience hurt But only the strong in spirit survive the wicked world 4 all it’z worth