2PAC逝世廿四週年 獄中創作詩句及製作人Johnny J紀錄片爆光

撰文：熊文浩
最後更新日期：
西岸hip hip之王 2PAC ，曾經是全世界最高銷量的rapper，他與東岸王 Biggie 的Diss更成為傳世佳話。24年前美國時間1996年9月13日， 2Pac在拉斯維加斯觀賞拳王泰巨的比賽後，前往演出途中，被槍手在旁邊連開九槍殺死，相隔六個月後，Biggie亦在洛杉磯派對後被殺死。 東西岸對立的兩大人物，都不能安然度過25歲。
整壇 Beef 涉及大量私人恩怨，幫派衝突，從技術層面比拼去到使用暴力，在街頭上生存總是不能避免，但同時損失兩大hip hop奇才，這是對美國本土不能磨滅的歷史事件。
在2PAC逝世24週年當日，非裔詩人 Nikki Giovanni 以及多位著名rapper及演員，分享對2PAC對文化的影響：
2PAC死前一年，曾因性侵罪行而入獄，他在獄中創作了詩歌《4 What It’z Worth》外國音樂媒體 Rock The Bells 早前爆光當年的創作：
Am not much 4 pretty wordz and such cuz these dayz my pain is deep But there is alwayz pleasure 2 be found in timez of struggle and grief If a tree can grow through New York concrete then a thugg can change his heart If I can survive 5 deadly shotz, we can discover light within the dark I’m sure u have had timez of misery, all of us experience hurt But only the strong in spirit survive the wicked world 4 all it’z worth
曾為 2PAC 監製專輯《 Me Against The World》和《 All Eyez On Me》的製作人 Johnny J ，2008年在獄中高處墮下而死亡。他的妻女及商業合作伙伴 Capucine Cantrell, 早前發布了關於 Johnny J 紀錄片的預告，當中有不少與 2Pac 製作專輯的幕後花絮：