蘇富比首個hip hop拍賣會 Biggie王冠同2Pac情信都有得bid

英年早逝的東岸hip hop之王 Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G.)，被槍殺前三日接受Rap Pages Magazine 訪問，並以「紐約之王」專題拍攝照片，當中帶上王冠的 Biggie 成為他標誌性的形象。這個由塑膠料製造的亦有親筆簽名的王冠，出現在蘇富比首次的hip hop 拍賣會，最後約60萬美元成交。
All hail the King of New York! Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken. Achieving an overall total of $2 million, the auction was a celebration of the history and cultural impact Hip Hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the “Golden Age” of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. A majority of items included in the sale were consigned directly from Hip Hop’s most pivotal and well-known artists and figures, several of who will be sharing their proceeds with a variety of charities. A portion of Sotheby’s own proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hip Hop programs at the @qplnyc, as well as @buildingbeats, a non-profit community organization that teaches tech, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to underserved youth through DJ and music programs. #hiphop #hiphopmusic #notoriousbig #biggiesmalls #barronclaiborne #HipHopxSothebys #QPLHipHop
這個原來只值六美元的王冠，最初蘇富比預計，這個王冠的售價將在二十至三十萬美元，最終以94,750美元成交，超出了預期。過百件關於hip hop文化的拍賣品，當中包括明星所穿著的衣物球鞋、MV當中的道具、人像照片，當中比較有趣如2pac廿二封給高中情人的信件，80年代的hip hop演出傳單。
蘇富比hip hop拍賣會部份拍賣品：