平安夜孤單無人陪　特朗普推文炮轟馬蒂斯讓盟友佔美國便宜

美國總統特朗普周一（24日）在社交平台Twitter上表示，可憐的自己孤單地在白宮等待民主黨人結束休假後返回華盛頓，繼續商議興建邊境的撥款事宜。
「寂寞難耐」的特朗普當日連發多則帖文，炮轟即將離任的國防部長馬蒂斯（Jim Mattis）和最近辭職、負責協調各國打擊極端組織ISIS的美國特使麥格克（Brett McGurk）等人。
特朗普在帖文中批評，由前總統奧巴馬委任為美國特使的麥格克將18億美元（約141億港元）現金載上飛機運送給伊朗，作為差極的伊朗核協議一部分。他又順帶批評即將退休的共和黨參議員科克（Bob Corker）支持核協議。
他在另一則帖文形容，美國正資助很多富有國家的軍隊，批評這些國家於貿易議題上，在美國和美國納稅人身上佔便宜，而馬蒂斯卻不視此為問題。但他強調，自己正視並正在解決有關問題。
For all of the sympathizers out there of Brett McGurk remember, he was the Obama appointee who was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal (now terminated) approved by Little Bob Corker.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月24日
....We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月24日
馬蒂斯上周四（20日）突然宣布在2月底離職，並在辭職信中暗示與特朗普政見不合，因而決定離開效力兩年的白宮團隊。而在他的辭職消息傳出前，華府宣布美軍撤出敘利亞，惹來國內外人士不滿，馬蒂斯被指是其中之一。特朗普後來提名副國防部長沙納漢（Patrick Shanahan）於1月1日起升任為代署理國防部長。
另外麥格克（Brett McGurk）上周五（21日）已向國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）辭呈，以抗議總統特朗普從敘利亞撤軍的決定。
（綜合報道）