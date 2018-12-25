平安夜孤單無人陪　特朗普推文炮轟馬蒂斯讓盟友佔美國便宜

政壇核心外圍
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普周一（24日）在社交平台Twitter上表示，可憐的自己孤單地在白宮等待民主黨人結束休假後返回華盛頓，繼續商議興建邊境的撥款事宜。

「寂寞難耐」的特朗普當日連發多則帖文，炮轟即將離任的國防部長馬蒂斯（Jim Mattis）和最近辭職、負責協調各國打擊極端組織ISIS的美國特使麥格克（Brett McGurk）等人。

特朗普在帖文中批評，由前總統奧巴馬委任為美國特使的麥格克將18億美元（約141億港元）現金載上飛機運送給伊朗，作為差極的伊朗核協議一部分。他又順帶批評即將退休的共和黨參議員科克（Bob Corker）支持核協議。

他在另一則帖文形容，美國正資助很多富有國家的軍隊，批評這些國家於貿易議題上，在美國和美國納稅人身上佔便宜，而馬蒂斯卻不視此為問題。但他強調，自己正視並正在解決有關問題。

馬蒂斯上周四（20日）突然宣布在2月底離職，並在辭職信中暗示與特朗普政見不合，因而決定離開效力兩年的白宮團隊。而在他的辭職消息傳出前，華府宣布美軍撤出敘利亞，惹來國內外人士不滿，馬蒂斯被指是其中之一。特朗普後來提名副國防部長沙納漢（Patrick Shanahan）於1月1日起升任為代署理國防部長

另外麥格克（Brett McGurk）上周五（21日）已向國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）辭呈，以抗議總統特朗普從敘利亞撤軍的決定。

特朗普：孤獨在白宮等待　民主黨反批特朗普令國家混亂
特朗普批聯儲局無市場觸覺　是美國經濟唯一問題
土耳其接手打擊ISIS　特朗普與埃爾多安的「時」與「機」
政府停擺迎新年　特朗普回守美國「四面開火」

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。