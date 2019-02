美國情咨文歷史的重要時刻　林肯與門羅最經典　克林頓講逾句鐘

各位民眾,我們不能逃避歷史。這屆政府及國會將會被人民銘記於心。不管我們是否願意,誰也不能因其個人重要性而倖免。我們經歷的這場激烈考驗,不論光榮或恥辱,都將照亮我們直至最後一代。在此,我們大權在握、身負重任。(Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history. We, of this Congress and this administration, will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance, or insignificance, can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honor or dishonor, to the latest generation. We – even we here –hold the power and bear the responsibility.)