【哈根大B】哈里梅根新生兒命名Archie　寓意真誠＋大膽

英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）與夫人薩塞克斯公爵夫人梅根（Meghan, Duchess of Sussex）周一（6日）迎接兩人第一個愛情結晶品誕生，他們周三（8日）讓傳媒記者拍照，之後在其Instagram帳戶上公布，兒子命名為阿奇（Archie）。
小寶寶全名是阿奇・哈里森・蒙巴頓—溫莎（Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor）。
他們在Instagram公布，當天在溫莎堡已將阿奇引見給英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）。他是英女王第8位曾孫。當時菲臘親王（Prince Philip）及梅根的母親拉格蘭（Doria Ragland）都在場。
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
根據Babble及Baby Center網站，阿奇這個名字的意思是「真誠及大膽」，它是英文名阿奇博爾德（Archibald）的變體。不過哈里夫婦倆並無說明，兒子的全名是否Archibald。
從字面上看來，他的全名中哈里森（Harrison）一字，應是對爸爸哈里（Harry）致意。它字面上的意思就是「哈里的兒子」（son of Harry）。
哈根大B：梅根與哈里抱着新生兒「哈根大B」5月8日現身鏡頭前，首次一家三口亮相。
英國王室寶寶：在英國王室這一輩中跟阿奇年齡最相近的，是4月剛滿1歲生日的路易小王子。
