【母親節】米歇爾公開家庭照：除了母親外還要感激她們

美國前第一夫人米歇爾（Michelle Obama）周四（9日）和大家預祝母親節，她在Instagram上載一張家庭照，指大家除了感謝母親養育之恩外，亦向扶持自己的不同女性致意。
米歇爾在留言中提到，她希望趁這機會感激在人生不同時段遇到的女性，指她們即使不是自己的母親，但在成長過程中有重要貢獻。她指自己不但獲母親支持，身邊亦有多名堅強、聰明和熱心的女性在人生路上扶持，因此非常感恩。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
As we prepare for #MothersDay on Sunday, I wanted to take a moment to shine a light on those women in our lives who may not be our mothers, but have nonetheless played an important role in nurturing us. I’ve been grateful to be surrounded by so many strong, intelligent, warm-hearted women who, along with my mother, have made me who I am. They include my soft-spoken grandmother LaVaughn, whose work managing a Bible book store showed me some of my first glimpses of a woman in charge. I sparred with my Aunt Robbie, who lived below us, during piano lessons—but her teaching showed me the importance of hard work and preparation, and she was always there for me when I needed her most. My mentor at Princeton, Czerny, saw potential in me and did her part to get me to step outside of my comfort zone—to be a little more bold, a little less cautious. And then there’s Eleanor Kaye Wilson, who we call “Mama Kaye.” She’s sweet-hearted and deep-rooted, a second mother or grandmother for all four of us—Malia, Sasha, Barack, and me. She’s been there to help with mealtime, craft time, been to all of our events over so many years—a wonderful friend and confidant to my mother. We love her, just like we love so many supportive women whose stories and contributions often go unrecognized, but who deserve just as much appreciation and love this time of year. So if there’s a Mama Kaye or a Czerny, a Grandma LaVaughn or an Aunt Robbie in your life, make sure to show them some love this weekend, too.
她特別提到祖母約翰遜（LaVaughn Dolores Johnson）、姨婆羅比（Robbie）、普林斯頓大學（Princeton University）導師Czerny Brasuell，以及兩位女兒的教母威爾遜（Eleanor Kaye Wilson），大讚她們是自己人生的指路明燈。米歇爾表示，很多女性一直默默支持自己，因此呼籲大家趁母親節向這些「無名功臣」表達謝意。
（綜合報道）