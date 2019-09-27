【英國王室】比阿特麗斯公主宣布訂婚　2020年與富豪男友拉埋天窗

英國白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）9月26日宣布，英女王孫女比阿特麗斯公主（Princess Beatrice）與富豪地產顧問男友莫齊（Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi）已在2019年9月初在意大利訂婚，兩人預計在2020年正式結婚。

31歲的比阿特麗斯公主是英女王次子安德魯王子（Prince Andrew）及其前妻莎拉（Sarah Ferguson）之女，據報道二人是在兩年前開始拍拖。兩人在聲明中稱︰「我們很高興能步入人生重要階段，已迫不及待想要成婚了。我們的興趣和價值觀相近，相信未來日子會幸福美滿。」

安德魯王子及莎拉則表示︰「我們作為父母，很幸運能育有出色的女兒，並對她尋覓到一名忠誠的摯友作為其如意郎君而感到自豪。我們祝福他們能有幸福的家庭生活。」

至於新婚不足一年的尤金妮亞公主（Princess Eugenie）亦在Instagram上發文祝賀姊姊，並貼出她親手為兩人拍攝的情侶照，形容比阿特麗斯公主和莫齊是天生一對。

