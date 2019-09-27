【英國王室】比阿特麗斯公主宣布訂婚　2020年與富豪男友拉埋天窗

英國白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）9月26日宣布，英女王孫女比阿特麗斯公主（Princess Beatrice）與富豪地產顧問男友莫齊（Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi）已在2019年9月初在意大利訂婚，兩人預計在2020年正式結婚。
31歲的比阿特麗斯公主是英女王次子安德魯王子（Prince Andrew）及其前妻莎拉（Sarah Ferguson）之女，據報道二人是在兩年前開始拍拖。兩人在聲明中稱︰「我們很高興能步入人生重要階段，已迫不及待想要成婚了。我們的興趣和價值觀相近，相信未來日子會幸福美滿。」
安德魯王子及莎拉則表示︰「我們作為父母，很幸運能育有出色的女兒，並對她尋覓到一名忠誠的摯友作為其如意郎君而感到自豪。我們祝福他們能有幸福的家庭生活。」
至於新婚不足一年的尤金妮亞公主（Princess Eugenie）亦在Instagram上發文祝賀姊姊，並貼出她親手為兩人拍攝的情侶照，形容比阿特麗斯公主和莫齊是天生一對。
Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!! 「We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can』t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness」
