【英國王室】白金漢宮否認查理斯王子「冷落」美國副總統彭斯

英國王儲查理斯王子（Prince Charles）1月23日在耶路撒冷出席活動，他與各國政要握手期間，卻因「跳過」美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）而引起外界猜測，指查理斯故意冷落彭斯。白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）其後否認有關指控。
查理斯王子1月23日在耶路撒冷與彭斯交談。（Reuters）
查理斯王子當天出席第五屆世界大屠殺論壇（World Holocaust Forum，WHF），一段流傳在社交媒體的影片顯示，當查理斯走近彭斯，目光曾在彭斯身上短暫停留，但查理斯之後直接跳過彭斯，向以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）打招呼。彭斯則在查理斯與內塔尼亞胡握手時，友好地輕拍查理斯王子的手臂。
I assume this was purely unintentional. Still kinda funny on an "international diplomatic incident" level. #PrinceCharles @VP pic.twitter.com/2d56Go7wHO— Joshua Phillipson (@BioJEP) January 23, 2020
彭斯的發言人沃爾德曼（Katie Waldman）之後在Twitter發布兩人聊天的影片和合照，澄清查理斯並非故意冷落彭斯。
This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF— Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020
她表示，兩人在進入活動現場前後，均有進行交談。
Video of @Mike_Pence and Prince Charles backstage in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/PWOypUaUs3— Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020
《名利場》（Vanity Fair）報道指，查理斯在前往耶路撒冷前曾在瑞士城鎮達沃斯（Davos）與瑞典環保少女通貝里（Greta Thunberg）會面。因此查理斯對彭斯的態度如此，也有可能是因為氣候變化問題，而非完全出於政治目的。
王室發布聲明解釋，稱「在亞德瓦希姆大屠殺紀念館（Yad Vashem）紀念活動開始之前不久，王子與副總統彭斯已進行熱情和友好的交談，這就是為什麼他們沒有再在會場內打招呼」。