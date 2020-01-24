【英國王室】白金漢宮否認查理斯王子「冷落」美國副總統彭斯

政壇花邊
撰文：
最後更新日期：

英國王儲查理斯王子（Prince Charles）1月23日在耶路撒冷出席活動，他與各國政要握手期間，卻因「跳過」美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）而引起外界猜測，指查理斯故意冷落彭斯。白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）其後否認有關指控。

查理斯王子1月23日在耶路撒冷與彭斯交談。（Reuters）

查理斯王子當天出席第五屆世界大屠殺論壇（World Holocaust Forum，WHF），一段流傳在社交媒體的影片顯示，當查理斯走近彭斯，目光曾在彭斯身上短暫停留，但查理斯之後直接跳過彭斯，向以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）打招呼。彭斯則在查理斯與內塔尼亞胡握手時，友好地輕拍查理斯王子的手臂。

彭斯的發言人沃爾德曼（Katie Waldman）之後在Twitter發布兩人聊天的影片和合照，澄清查理斯並非故意冷落彭斯。

她表示，兩人在進入活動現場前後，均有進行交談。

《名利場》（Vanity Fair）報道指，查理斯在前往耶路撒冷前曾在瑞士城鎮達沃斯（Davos）與瑞典環保少女通貝里（Greta Thunberg）會面。因此查理斯對彭斯的態度如此，也有可能是因為氣候變化問題，而非完全出於政治目的。

王室發布聲明解釋，稱「在亞德瓦希姆大屠殺紀念館（Yad Vashem）紀念活動開始之前不久，王子與副總統彭斯已進行熱情和友好的交談，這就是為什麼他們沒有再在會場內打招呼」。

美式個人主義VS英國貴族傳統　哈里梅根風波掀起英美文化論戰
哈里梅根出走為何去加拿大而非美國？除了稅務考慮原來還有......
哈里引退是「不愛江山愛美人」？　專家：他不是現代版愛德華八世
當美國前總統遇上英國王子　奧巴馬接受哈里訪問　串爆特朗普
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。