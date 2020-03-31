【英國王室】哈里梅根正式卸下王室職務　Instagram發文告別

英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）和夫人梅根（Meghan）3月31日正式卸下王室職務，不再使用王室名銜，正式展開新生活。二人以王室之名開設的網站和社交媒體帳戶也會成為歷史。他們當日在Instagram發表最後的帖文，感謝追蹤者的支持。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
哈里和梅根感謝追蹤者的支持和啟發，以及對世界美好事物的共同奉獻。他們特別利用帖文回應現時肆虐全球的新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情，指現時最重要的是所有人的身心健康，並為大流行引起的問題找出解決方法。
白金漢宮發聲明指，哈里和梅根未來數周至數月將關注全球疫情的應對，不過同時指出他們正式卸下王室職務後，有關二人未來的問題仍然有待解決。聲明提到，哈里和梅根將不會於他們的慈善組織、Instagram或網站使用「薩塞克斯王室」（Sussex Royal）的名字。
圖為哈里和梅根3月9日到倫敦西敏寺出席英聯邦日活動，最後一次履行王室職務。（路透社）
傳定居美加 保安問題惹議
哈里王子1月宣布卸下王室高級成員身份，震驚英國上下。外界關注二人未來或遷往加拿大或美國定居，以及衍生的保安問題。
哈里夫婦自2019年11月，一直在加拿大卑詩省溫哥華島居住。期間由加拿大皇家騎警提供保安工作。加拿大政府在2月曾表示，因哈里不再是王室成員，將停止為支付保安費用。加拿大廣播公司（CBC）曾報道，兩人的保安費每年約介乎100萬至3,000萬美元。
英國《太陽報》26日報道，兩人計劃搬往美國洛杉磯定居。不過美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）已經發文指，自己是英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的好友及崇拜者，但「美國不會為兩人支付保安費」，要求兩人要為自己的保安費負責。