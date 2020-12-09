梅拉尼婭宣布白宮網球場完工　疫情期間大興土木被指不知民間疾苦

白宮是美國總統和第一夫人的住所，裝修向來都是第一夫人負責。即將遷出白宮的梅拉尼婭（Melania Trump）12月7日宣布白宮南部庭院的網球場已經完工，不過卻引來批評，被指不知民間疾苦。
梅拉尼婭表示，很高興宣布白宮的網球館已經完工，感謝所有使這項工程成為可能的天才工匠和白宮慷慨的支持者，並指希望這個地方能成為未來第一家庭的休閒和聚會場所。
History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project. pic.twitter.com/8NAjbYViS0— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2020
根據白宮發布的資料顯示，網球場是由私人捐款興建。然而，由於很多美國人深受新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情的折磨，醫療用品供不應求，這個網球場被認為是揮霍的象徵。白宮亦沒有公開工程開支。
野獸日報網站（Daily Beast）特約編輯容—法斯特（Molly Jong-Fast）諷刺梅拉尼婭修葺白宮：「哦，太好了，那些躺於深切治療部病床的人知道梅拉尼婭完成了她的網球館，肯定會感覺好多了」。
Oh Good, those people in their ICU beds will feel so much better knowing that melania has finished her tennis pavilion. https://t.co/8xuIf4WW8i— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 7, 2020
美國流行病學家費格爾—丁（Eric Feigl-Ding）則指，「（建網球場的錢）可以買多少個人防護裝備、檢測試劑盒、口罩、接觸追蹤器和深切治療部的床位呢？」
Good news—WH just announced today that they just completed the WH Tennis 🎾 Pavilion. WH is so excited that they put out a press release.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 7, 2020
How many PPEs, tests, masks, contact tracers, and ICU beds could that have bought instead? #COVID19 https://t.co/zGVpn7mkAG pic.twitter.com/uRLGpvvxcU
梅拉尼婭3月初曾交代工程的最新進展，當時疫情開始蔓延，已經有人表達不滿。梅拉尼婭回擊稱，鼓勵所有選擇消極態度並質疑她在白宮工作的人，都要抽出時間為自己的社區做一些好事和有成效的事。
I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020
美國前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）任內曾將網球場改成適合打籃球的場地。梅拉尼婭如今將用地改造回網球場。工程於2018年初構思，2019年6月獲通過。