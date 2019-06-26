【逃犯條例】新聞處向公營機構發電郵　「維護特首尊嚴至為重要」

《逃犯條例》修訂引來全城風波，政府自暫緩修例，除特首林鄭月娥等官員發言外，未有詳細討論此事。惟《香港01》收到消息，政府新聞處副處長斐博歷（Brett Free）昨日（25日）去信多個公營機構及醫院，回應近日示威者針對政府的「野貓式」抗議行動，向各大機構在會見海外人士或日常工作時提供「迫切需要」的觀點。當中提及「維護特首尊嚴」至為重要，並讚揚警方優秀、專業，譴責上周五圍堵警察總部等一切損害警隊尊嚴及挑戰權威的行為。 消息人士指，以往政府新聞處用字並不強硬，亦不會加入很多意見，質疑此舉是想影響各大公營機構對逃犯條例立場。 政府新聞處晚上回覆《香港01》查詢，證實確有向外發放有關電郵，強調該處經常與對外宣傳香港的機構保持溝通， 旨在向他們闡述政府立場，強調沒有要求有關機構推廣或同意電郵的內容。

政府新聞處副處長斐博歷（Brett Free）昨日（25日）去信多個公營機構及醫院，回應近日示威者針對政府的「野貓式」抗議行動。（珠海學院）

電郵由斐博歷向部分公營機構發出，回應近日示威者針對政府的「野貓式」抗議行動，向各大機構在會見海外人士或日常工作時提供「迫切需要（much-needed）」的觀點，協助政府維持香港平靜及理性氣氛。他稱，市民可以一如以往以和平方式，依法自由表達意見，但不能支持涉及暴力、塗鴉或破壞公物、或影響正常公共服務及政府工作的示威。

電郵以多個點題綜述事件，如「法治不能妥協」、「支持特首」、「支持警察」、「重新啟動香港」等。斐博歷指出，特首林鄭月娥已真誠為處理逃犯條例修訂失當致歉，並表達決心會改善與各界溝通和全心全意服務公眾，目前「維護特首作為特區首長的尊嚴（safeguard the dignity of the Chief Executive）」至為重要，否則政府施政效率會受到嚴重影響。

他又稱，任何要求特首作出違反或破壞法治的決定的要求都是不可接受。香港特區政府有責任維護法治，並以公正，公平和公正的方式處理6.12事件中的非法和暴力行為，「我們歡迎不同部門加強這一重要信息」。

信件又強調，香港警方是優秀及專業隊伍，在維護法紀及保持香港繁榮穩定上扮演重要角色，特區政府譴責上星期五圍堵及破壞警察總部等，任何損害警隊尊嚴及挑戰警方權威的行為（the dignity of the Hong Kong Police Force is trampled and its authority challenged），強調政府堅定支持警隊繼續依法維護法紀及保障香港市民人身及財產安全。

消息人士指，政府新聞處以往都會發電郵更新公營機構，政府最新政策及立場，但通常只會引用政府發放的新聞稿或商會聲明。

信件又稱，逃犯條例所引起的龐大媒體報道，無疑影響了香港的國際聲譽和形象，特區政府會在適當時候努力重建國際社會對香港的信任和信心，並與不同界別緊密合作，重新啟動香港。最後，信件指香港在商業、金融、股票市場、貿易、投資流量、港口、機場等方面繼續保持平穩運作；各級法律制度繼續公開透明地運作；而《基本法》所保障的言論、結社和新聞自由仍然充滿活力，即使彼此不一致，社會仍尊重和支持《基本法》下的基本權利。

消息人士指，政府新聞處以往都會發電郵更新公營機構，政府最新政策及立場，但通常只會引用政府發放的新聞稿或商會聲明，惟今次「代表政府加咗好多意見，用字強硬過俾公眾新聞稿」，質疑是希望影響各大公營機構調整對逃犯條例的立場。

新聞處回覆《香港01》查詢表示，政府新聞處經常與對外宣傳香港的機構保持溝通， 並和他們分享資訊和解釋香港在政策和議題上的情況，所述電郵與以往發出的電郵性質一樣，旨在向他們闡述政府立場。 新聞處說強調沒有要求有關機構推廣或同意電郵的內容，「該電郵只是我們和持份者的定期溝通」。

政府新聞處副處長斐博歷（Brett Free）電郵全文如下：

Subject: Key messages on FOO latest

Dear Friends

As you can see from the media, the protests against the government and the wildcat actions by protesters continues.

If you are meeting contacts from outside Hong Kong, or in the normal course of your work, we would welcome your support in trying to help maintain a calm and reasonable atmosphere in Hong Kong and provide some much-needed perspective. As we have always said, people are free to express their views in a peaceful manner in accordance with the law (as they often do) but we cannot support in any way protests that are violent, involve vandalism or destruction of property, or which disrupt the normal functioning of public services and Government work.

You may find the following points below of some use. Please feel free to share any insight or comments you may have, or have heard.

Best regards,

Brett

Rule of Law cannot be compromised

Any requests that require the Chief Executive to make a decision that violates or undermines the rule of law is unacceptable. The HKSAR Government has the responsibility to safeguard the rule of law, and to deal with the unlawful and violent acts during the 12 June incident in an impartial, fair and just manner. We welcome different sectors to reinforce this important message.

Support for the Chief Executive

The Chief Executive has sincerely apologised for the mishandling of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance (FOO) legislative exercise. She has expressed her determination to improve communication with different sectors of the community and to continue to serve the public wholeheartedly. At this point, it is important to safeguard the dignity of the Chief Executive as the head of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), lest effective governance of the HKSAR will be seriously undermined.

Support for the Police

The Hong Kong Police Force is an outstanding and professional force. It plays a vital role in maintaining law and order and sustaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong as one of the world's safest large cities. When the dignity of the Hong Kong Police Force is trampled and its authority challenged (e.g. the blockade and vandalism of Police HQ on 21 June), we condemn such acts and strongly support the Police to continue acting accordance with the law, maintaining law and order and protecting life and property in Hong Kong.

Relaunching Hong Kong

The huge media coverage arising from the FOO exercise has no doubt affected the international reputation and image of Hong Kong. The HKSAR Government will work hard to rebuild the trust and confidence of the international community in Hong Kong at the appropriate time and work closely with different sectors to relaunch Hong Kong.

A few other points worth mentioning:

- Hong Kong continues to operate smoothly in terms of business, finance, stock market, trade, investment flows, port, airport etc. This underscore the resilience and strength or our institutional hardware and software. Hong Kong works!

- The legal system at all levels continues to operate openly and transparently. It remains a bedrock of Hong Kong's security as a society and market.

- The events of the past few weeks have shown that the freedom of expression, of association and of the press - as guaranteed in the Basic Law - are alive and well. Even if we do not agree with each other, we respect and support these fundamental rights under the Basic Law as a prime example of "One Country, Two Systems" at work and as essential elements . However, as mentioned above we do not support violence, vandalism, obstruction of civil servants or disruption of public services.

Ends/